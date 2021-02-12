Pinterest introduces Interests, new iOS widget

The iOS widget by Pinterest will enable users to access fresh content based on the top interests selected by the user on the home screen.

Beauty, Home Decor, Food, Men’s & Women’s Fashion, and Quotes, are a few of the interests available through the iOS widget by Pinterest. The feature has been rolled out and is now available globally.

It has been designed to provide easier access to content based on topics that the user resonates with and wants ideas and inspiration on.

Follow these steps to add the widget to your home screen:

Update to the latest version of iOS

Long-press an open space on your home screen

Select (+) icon to add a widget

Select Pinterest widget

Choose Interests

Press (+) Add widget

Select Pinterest widget on the home screen

Choose your favorite interest from the list

Select the update cadence

Enjoy your favorite content

Furthermore, Pinterest recently also launched AR try-on for eye make-up with products from Lancome, YSL, Urban Decay, and NYX Cosmetics. The try-on is designed to enable users to make better purchase decisions as they discover products and look for makeup inspiration on the platform

Product tagging is also being expanded in beta to a few advertisers and creators to enable them to create shoppable Story Pins and tag products.

