Roopa Sharma quits Netflix; joins Disney+Hotstar as Director-Marketing

In the new role, Roopa Sharma will be focussed on social media marketing for the subscription business of Disney+ Hotstar.

After serving Netflix for almost 5 years, Roopa Sharma has decided to move on and has joined Disney+Hotstar as Director-Marketing. Last, at Netflix, she was leading the development of creative strategy for APAC focussed originals titles as Global Creative Marketing – International Originals.

Talking about the development, Sharma stated in her LinkedIn post– “My journey at Netflix comes to a close. From being the first employee focused on India to being part of a 150 person team, the journey was incredible. I’m grateful to have contributed to the India growth story and worked with some of the brightest minds in tech and entertainment but mostly to have been nurtured by leaders like Jessica Lee and Jonathan Friedland. I’m excited for my next play at Disney+ Hotstar.”

As part of the core marketing team that launched Netflix in India and APAC in 2016, Sharma has since led creative marketing campaigns such as Sacred Games, Narcos, House of Cards, Life without Netflix, Ludo and over 30 originals series and films titles. In her early years at the global OTT giant she was tasked with developing brand messaging within title campaigns to drive interest and familiarity with the Netflix brand with the intent to drive conversations and willingness to subscrib

Prior to Netflix, Sharma helmed the role of Editorial Head-Digital Marketing at MTV India for four years.

Comments