SBI General Insurance rolls out the third edition of #SaveTax campaign

The #SaveTax campaign video features employees of SBI General Insurance educating people on tax saving benefits with a rap song.

SBI General Insurance has rolled out a rap song on #SaveTax. This campaign is an awareness initiative by SBI General enabling people to understand and avail the tax saving benefits that are associated with health insurance.

The ad film is the third edition intending to educate people on how to save tax with health insurance, the cast of the video are all SBI General’s employees.

Shefali Khalsa, Head – Brand and Communication, SBI General Insurance said, “Under this campaign, we have created a light-hearted rap song route to convey the message of saving tax with health insurance, which literally means securing health & savings both, this is transpired in the campaign as secure Sehat Aur Bachat Dono.”

She further added, “We are living in a very unpredictable time especially related to medical emergencies; thus, buying a health insurance has become important for any hospital expenses and beyond that it can also guard our savings. With this rap song campaign of #SehatAurBachatDono, our endeavour is to spread awareness on saving tax with health insurance which can enable them to make informed decision while buying health insurance in the financial year. We also intend to reach out to the youth through this route and inform them about health insurance and its benefits.”

