As part of the mandate, Mirum will provide end-to-end ORM services to Sharekhan. The account will be serviced from Mirum’s Mumbai office.

Sharekhan has appointed Mirum as the social listening partner. Mirum will be handling ORM and social listening practices to enhance customer care and brand building.

Mirum India is a digital solutions agency with a pan-India footprint, offering digital services across Social Listening & ORM, Digital Strategy, Media Planning, Creative Services, Tech Builds and Marketing Automation solutions.

Mihir Karkare, EVP, Mirum India, said, “It is our pleasure to partner with Sharekhan. With over a decade of experience, Mirum understands the immense opportunities social listening presents and the role it plays in customer care and brand building. We have 24×7 Social Listening Command Centre which ensures every brand conversation gets tracked, tagged and responded with a shortest TAT. We look forward to bringing our expertise to the Sharekhan business.”

