Superwomen2021: Unveiling the Jury Panel

As the nomination deadline of 26th February, approaches, here’s a look at the esteemed jury members who will be evaluating the entries for #Superwomen2021.

We are on our way to felicitate the ‘Wonder Women’ from the A & M industry who attempted to disrupt and change the marketing axioms in 2020. As we continue with pride and fervent enthusiasm, here’s a look at the esteemed Jury for #Superwomen2021 who have taken the reins for the gigantic and tedious task of adjudging the best of the best…

Jury Panel

Deepali Naair, CMO, CMO, IBM India & SouthAsia

With more than 3 decades of experience in the A & M Industry, Deepali Naair is the CMO at IBM India & SouthAsia. Apart from her experience and expertise across marketing, digital, data & analytics, strategy, and much more, the industry stalwart also hosts a podcast series titled – ‘Being CEO with Deepali Naair’.

Jasneet Bachal, CMO, YES Bank

A seasoned marketing professional with over 2 decades of experience, Jasneet Bachal is currently, the Chief Marketing Officer at YES Bank. Her expertise lies in strategic marketing and developing solutions for different market segments across the banking and media industries.

Chandni Shah, Co-founder & COO, Kinnect

Advertising has been the first calling for Chandni Shah as she commenced her career at the age of 22. As the Co-founder and COO of Kinnect, Shah believes in leading from the front and channelizes her expertise across digital, marketing, data, and strategies.

Divya Dixit, SVP – Direct Revenue, Marketing & Analytics, ALTBalaji

With 20+ years of experience, Divya Dixit is known for driving business and building brands. Her expertise lies across industries, including digital, broadcasting, telecom, music & retail.

Kavita Lakhani, Executive Director, Lintas Live

With 25+ years of experience in the A & M Industry, Kavita Lakhani is a seasoned communications professional. Her core expertise varies from analytical ability to uncovering key audience motivators/barriers, framing effective campaign strategies, brand building, public education, crisis management using social/traditional media, and much more.

Kranti Gada, Chief Operating Officer, Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd.

Kranti Gada is an experienced professional in the entertainment industry. Working for more than 15 years, this industry leader is highly skilled in strategy, entrepreneurship, setting up, and operationalizing new businesses.

Bipasha Chakrabarti, Communications Director, Facebook India

A seasoned communications professional in the country, Bipasha Chakrabarti took the reins of Cisco India and SAARC communications prior to joining Facebook as the Communications Director in India. Passionate about marketing and communications, she believes in leading from the front with a focus on analytics and strategy at work.

Neena Dasgupta, CEO & Director at Zirca Digital Solutions

Neena Dasgupta is an experienced professional in the marketing and advertising industry with global media brands. She is skilled in advertising, integrated marketing, sales, CRM, and Customer Satisfaction with a core focus on marketing strategy for clients.

Still, wondering the judgment parameters? Well, the candidates would be evaluated across some pre-defined parameters such as experience and growth, the scale of projects, creativity, innovation, and impact.

To nominate click here.

The last date for nominations is 26th February, 2021. The winners will be announced on the 8th of March ,2021.

Have more questions? Feel free to drop us an email at [email protected]

