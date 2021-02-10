Superwomen2021: Nominations open now!

Social Samosa is back with its sixth edition of Social Media #Superwomen, to felicitate and honor the trailblazers from the A & M industry.

Drum Rolls, bated breaths, and excitement! After storming our way through an unprecedented year full of challenges and opportunities, Social Samosa has set the stage to recognize and honor the undaunted spirits of women leaders in the Advertising and Media industry with its sixth edition of Social Media Superwomen.

While each day can be leveraged to celebrate the prowess and the indomitable strength of women trailblazers, we would like to take the opportunity to bring to the world’s notice the consistent dedication of the women leaders on International Women’s Day.

With the pandemic gripping the nation, especially during the year that went by, #Superwomen2021 aims to pay a tribute to the women leaders who unified brands and consumers during testing times.

The categories for the entries’ nominations include – Media Leaders, Brand Marketers, Agency Professionals, and Bloggers/Creators.

The top 50 Superwomen for the event will be evaluated and screened by an esteemed jury panel featuring industry stalwarts such as Deepali Naair, CMO, IBM India & SouthAsia, Jasneet Bachal, CMO, YES Bank, Neena Dasgupta, CEO & Director at Zirca Digital Solutions, and more.

To nominate click here.

Nominations Deadline – 21st February, 2021

Winner Announcement – 8th March 2021

More details will follow soon. For further queries or suggestions, write to us at [email protected] or tweet to us @Social_Samosa.

Comments