Testbook digital campaign uses real examples emphasizing on preparation for competitive exams

The Testbook campaign depicts real-life situations where the protagonists struggle for a proper environment to study and crack the competitive exam

Testbook has launched its first digital brand campaign. The EdTech app helps students throughout their journey with daily live classes catering to government exams. The campaign emphasizes the convenience of preparing for government exams from Testbook.com with flexible learning options.

The series of films in the Testbook digital brand campaign celebrates the determination of students and encourage them to make their dreams come true where Testbook comes to the rescue with an app providing all the study materials, live-coaching, and doubt-clearing sessions for your exams. These campaigns will go live in multiple phases with various creative and unique themes. The five films portray the determination, diligence, and passion of students towards cracking a competitive exam.

Speaking about the campaign, Narendra Agrawal, Co-Founder & Marketing Head of Testbook.com “The campaign captures the true essence of smooth learning experience combined with the benefits of live classes with top faculty, personal mentoring and exam strategies by our qualified coaches. It depicts the scenarios which most of the students go through in getting a good learning experience with great affordability. We are confident that our innovation campaign will connect with our consumers.”

