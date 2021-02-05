Uber Eats reunites Wayne’s World for Eat Local messaging

To promote local eateries in their network during Super Bowl, Uber Eats has partnered with Mike Myers, Dana Carvey and Cardi B.

A gem from the 90s, Wayne’s World has found its way back into the popular discourse with the new Uber Eats Super Bowl spot. It features actors Mike Myers and Dana Carvey, best known for their work in the 1992 movie. The narrative is tied together with a cameo by rapper Cardi B. With a humorous take, the spot nudges people to support their local eateries.

The spot will run during Super Bowl, which is slated to begin February 7. It has been created by Special Group, the agency that has previously worked on Uber Eat’s Tonight I’ll Be Eating campaign.

Uber Eats Super Bowl campaign brings back nostalgia of the 90s and pairs it with the advertising and marketing trends of the social media age. Myers and Carvey say they wouldn’t ever use manipulation as a means to ask people to support their local restaurants — and go forth to do exactly the same. The effort is to help businesses find their footing as they deal with the hit and impact of COVID-19.

The Wayne’s World themed spot has been released in 30-second and 60-second variants on YouTube, with a two and a half hours long video that lists all the local eateries on the Uber Eats network. Wayne’s World says thanks. 89,151 times — the brand states.

