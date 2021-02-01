Van Heusen onboards Social Panga as Social Media Marketing Partner for Innerwear range

Social Panga will work on strengthening brand awareness and engagement across social media platforms for the Innerwear range by Van Heusen.

Bengaluru-based digital agency Social Panga has been onboarded as the Social Media Marketing partner by Van Heusen for its Intimates and Innerwear brands. The agency will work with the brands to fulfil digital requirements.

The mandate focuses on creating clutter-breaking strategic implementations along with innovative social media marketing efforts for Van Heusen’s Intimates and Innerwear brands.

“At Van Heusen, we take various Digital-first Initiatives. Increasing our social media footprint and connecting with consumers has been our prime focus. As we embark on this journey with Social Panga, we are looking forward to a partnership full of innovative digital-first endeavours, resulting in better engagement with our existing customers and effectively reaching out to new ones ” said Karuna Rao, General Manager Marketing, Innerwear Business.

On winning the mandate, Himanshu Arora, Co-Founder, Social Panga said, “We are thrilled to have Van Heusen on board, one of the biggest global pioneers in the apparel industry. Innovation is the need of the hour, Van Heusen is not afraid to embark on the same and that is something that resonates with us. We look forward to contributing to this through digital mediums and reaching out to the digital audience on a deeper level. As we take on this journey with Van Heusen, we are confident of achieving great milestones together.”

