Weetabix attracts users, brands & even ministries with a viral brand association Tweet

The Tweet suggesting Heinz Beanz topped with Weetabix has turned out to be one of the most controversial food combinations ever, generating a flood of reactions from several brands and users.

#PineappleOnPizza is a bygone now, #BeanzOnWeetabix is the present pop culture moment that has caused the chaos of retaliation. The Weetabix Tweet has brought all the brands to their yard.

For the unacquainted, Weetabix is a whole-grain wheat breakfast cereal, in the form of palm-sized rounded rectangle-shaped biscuits, quite popular in the UK. The Tweet suggesting Heinz Beanz (can of baked beans) on Weetabix biscuits has been called out to be bizarre and scandalous by brands and users. The tweet was a part of a Weetabix-Heinz UK brand association.

The Twitter thread is the equivalent of a crossover episode featuring the biggest F&B brands and more from various sectors, most playing the part of naysayers, criticizing the food combination but in an amusing language with subtle brand integrations.

They said, “No publicity is bad publicity”, which is turning out to be true for the brand. despite most brands opposing the suggestion, the Tweet has been quote tweeted almost 50K times, with more than 23K Retweet, and about 80K likes. The Tweet also contributed to a spike in Google Searches for the brand.

Social media brands are also riding on the Tweet’s popularity by being a part of the conversation and also showing their humane and funny side or as a user puts it corporate accounts that are “run by people allowed to have a bit of fun and not stuck up their own backsides”.

Lynx

Meanwhile at Weetabix HQ pic.twitter.com/m8d6LeQcve — Lynx (@lynx) February 9, 2021

Google

Look at what you've done now … pic.twitter.com/XdVD3uTOJf — Google UK (@GoogleUK) February 9, 2021

Domino’s Pizza

Us: Pineapple on pizza is the most controversial food ever.



Weetabix: Hold my spoon. — Domino's Pizza UK (@Dominos_UK) February 9, 2021

National Rail

Due to a @weetabix adding beans to their cereal, all services will be delayed while we figure out what is happening…. — National Rail (@nationalrailenq) February 9, 2021

Nando’s

You okay hun? DM's are open if you need to talk 💖 — Nando's (@NandosUK) February 9, 2021

NHS

That tweet should come with a health warning — NHS (@NHSuk) February 9, 2021

Sky TV

*unplugs Sky broadband to save the rest of the nation from seeing this* — Sky TV (@skytv) February 9, 2021

Xbox

💎 Rare Achievement Unlocked 💎



literally the worst thing we've ever seen. — Xbox UK (@xboxuk) February 9, 2021

The State Of Israel

Finally something that all Middle-Eastern countries can agree on.



Just no.



Also, want to know how you can upgrade your weetabix? Hummus. #HaveYouHadYourWeetabix — Israel ישראל (@Israel) February 9, 2021

Virgin Atlantic

That doesn't fly with us… — virginatlantic (@VirginAtlantic) February 9, 2021

Specsavers

*removes glasses*

*puts on blindfold* — Specsavers (@Specsavers) February 9, 2021

Shakespeare’s Globe

To bean, or not to bean, that is the question. — Shakespeare's Globe (@The_Globe) February 9, 2021

KFC

Alexa how do I delete someone else’s tweet — KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) February 9, 2021

Krispy Kreme

@KFC_UKI seeing as all rules are out the window… fancy a gravy-filled doughnut? — Krispy Kreme UK (@krispykremeUK) February 9, 2021

Tesco

"Illegal combination in the bagging area" — Tesco (@Tesco) February 9, 2021

Tinder

Trust us, this is not a Match — Tinder UK (@TinderUk) February 9, 2021

Sainsbury’s

*Removes Sainsbury's from chat* — Heinz (@HeinzUK) February 9, 2021

RNLI

Our volunteer crews are prepared to brave all sorts of windy conditions. But not this. — RNLI (@RNLI) February 9, 2021

User Reactions

Apart opposing the combination, users who viewed the thread have shared positive responses to Weetabix and the brands in general who participated in the thread.

The simple Twitter campaign with a static photo has turned out to be one of the best examples of humane marketing and proved how rewarding risks can be, and how a brand can connect and resonate with consumers with simplicity by tapping a unique insight.

I'm loving the 'corporate' accounts coming into the comments. Great when some of these are run by people allowed to have a bit of fun and not stuck up their own backsides! Nice one! 👍😂 — Yungee (@yungee__) February 9, 2021

This.. This is brilliant 😂 not @ brands taking the piss out of weetabix for advertising beans on weetabix 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nQzYkwh8XX — « Lucy ♡ » (@hihisleezy) February 9, 2021

I’ve been laughing all day at this thread. I’ll definitely not be trying baked beans with my weetabix tomorrow morning but @weetabix @HeinzUK thank you for brightening my day ☀️ https://t.co/oPSWrhJIh5 — Eve (@EveKStanley) February 9, 2021

One of the funniest threads ever. Definitely wins Twitter this week! @NandosUK and @KFC_UKI with great banter!🤣 Well done @weetabix, though it still wouldn’t tempt me to try beans on weetabix😏 https://t.co/wDh5ntVTrK — Dec Brennan (@DecB1) February 10, 2021

If this tweet gets 50 likes I will eat Weetabix and Beans for breaky tomorrow morning #Weetabix — Lewis Davey (@LewisDavey1) February 9, 2021

it's clear I had never felt true happiness before scrolling through the carnage left by @weetabix @HeinzUK — eleanor (@elswhittakerr) February 9, 2021

