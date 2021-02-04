World Cancer Day 2021: Brand posts encourage conversations & raise awareness

Ranging from poetry recital to nudging for conversations around Animal Cancer, Cancer Day brand posts this year strove for more.

Every year, World Cancer Day is commemorated with various brand posts and campaigns to raise awareness around various aspects of the disease. The usual popular sentiment is that you can look for signs and prepare yourself for the worst with better financial management. The occasion is a great time for insurance brands to talk about their products — as can be seen from the efforts put in by Bharti AXA General Insurance and SBI General Insurance this year.

While Bharti AXA brought in poet Priyal Malik to recite a heart-touching piece, SBI General focussed on the story of Gold Medalist Shooter Manu Bhaker to infuse positivity and the value of preparation in the narrative.

Tata Group highlighted the importance of tracking the possibility of cancer among animals — they are just like us in various ways, this included, keep them safe, the brand says.

Enrich Salon is leveraging their social media presence and the goodwill of their customers to do their bit towards hair donations for cancer patients. They are also rewarding the gesture with reward points that can be exchanged for services.

Bharti AXA General Insurance

Tata Group

Enrich Salons

Portronics

SBI General Insurance

