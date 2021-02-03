Xaxis launches AI-driven solutions arm, Xaxis Creative Studios

Xaxis Creative Studios is designed to give brands access to data-driven digital design capabilities and real-time campaign insights for better media outcomes.

Xaxis, the Outcome Media Company and GroupM’s advanced programmatic arm, announced the launch of its programmatic creative services solution, Xaxis Creative Studios (XCS), in India. With full-service in-house creative capability, XCS’ team will help clients develop and deliver more relevant, more engaging creative executions to drive greater programmatic performance and insights.

XCS aims to bring value to brands through outcome-focused designs and customized creatives for enhancing effectiveness in brand communication. Data insight is key for brands to understand consumers and their context to tailor the brand messaging in real-time. The company mentions Xaxis’ proprietary data integration technology and a range of data signals from advertiser’s 1st-party or 3rd-party data can personalize ads at scale and deliver relevant messages.

Announcing the launch of XCS, Rita Sahajpaul, National Head of Product and Marketing Science, Xaxis India said, “With the launch of Xaxis Creative Studios, Xaxis will be able to provide last-mile services to the clients and address a gap in the market in integrating creatives and media for digital ads. Digital media can be quite cluttered, and our focus is to bring innovative and engaging creative solutions which allow the brand messaging to stand-out and be effective in reaching the right audience”.

To enhance the impact of creative content, the XCS team works to repurpose existing assets into new formats and in multiple versions that can be delivered in real-time according to audience insights and factors such as user location, time of day, weather, and site. Customized to reach the target audience, the digital-ready creatives include media display units, interactive video, conversational chat ads, voice-activated audio ads, gamified experiences, dynamic ads, and many experimental formats that work cross-screen. Meanwhile, advanced reporting capabilities allow clients to measure and optimize their media strategy and executions.

“The co-ordination of agencies, creatives, data, and programmatic strategists is essential in exploring the diversity of the digital media to help companies boost brand awareness. Xaxis Creative Studios has been helping clients in the Asia Pacific, North, and Latin America drive meaningful creative impact with its suite of cross-channel solutions. We hope to bring the same capabilities to the Indian market to solve our clients’ unique business challenges and needs,” added Sahajpaul adds.

