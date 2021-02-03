YAAP bags social media and brand development mandate for NIXI

YAAP will be responsible for revamping NIXI’s visual identity across all its communication channels and digital touch points.

NIXI has appointed YAAP as their agency in charge of managing their digital and social media presence. The National Internet Exchange of India is the leading body in charge of the development and furtherment of the internet in India.

NIXI is also the sole provider of ‘.in’ domain names in India and the allocation and coordination of IP addresses at the national level in the country.

Anil Kumar Jain, CEO, NIXI said, “This is a new era of transformation for NIXI. Strengthening our place on social media and refreshing our brand are crucial steps in our pursuit of our goal of improving and bettering the internet. We’re glad to have a partner like YAAP on board who can help us lead the way.”

Manan Kapur, Partner, YAAP, said, “It’s truly an honour to be associated with an organization like NIXI, that makes everything that we do as a digital and content company possible. We’re excited to set out on this journey with NIXI and hope to make an impact through some great work.”

Comments