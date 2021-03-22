AB InBev elevates Vineet Sharma as VP- Marketing and New Business Development for South Asia

In his new role, Vineet Sharma will focus on accelerating growth within AB InBev’s existing portfolio of global brands while unlocking new avenues for products and experiences.

Anheuser Busch InBev (AB InBev) today announced Vineet Sharma as Vice President – Marketing and New Business Development in South Asia. Vineet most recently held the title of Trade Marketing Director, South Asia. This leadership announcement underscores the brewer’s commitment to driving sustained growth in India, by cultivating consumer-centric innovation, building iconic brands, elevating go-to-market strategies while developing talent from within the company.

He is tasked with addressing the evolving consumer and retail landscape, playing a key role in shaping AB InBev’s strategy for growth in India. In addition to his new responsibilities, Vineet will continue to spearhead the company’s trade marketing initiatives.

Commenting on this, Kartikeya Sharma, President – India & South East Asia, AB InBev said, “I am excited to welcome Vineet to this new challenge at AB InBev. His strategic and purpose-driven vision has been instrumental in shaping the marketing strategy for Budweiser and our game plan for consumer and customer-focused initiatives in the trade. Vineet brings a profound knowledge of our brands and the market, a wealth of experience across industries coupled with creative and commercial acumen. He will play a critical role in revolutionizing our marketing strategies, innovations, and engagement with consumers while finding whitespace opportunities to lead AB InBev to continued and sustainable success.”

Vineet joined AB InBev in 2016 and during this time has held key positions including Associate Marketing Director for Budweiser and most recently, Trade Marketing Director for South Asia.

Commenting on his new role, Vineet Sharma, Vice President – Marketing and New Business Development, South Asia opined, “I am thrilled to embark on this new journey to accelerate AB InBev’s business transformation agenda in South Asia. With consumers at the center of everything that we do, I look forward to championing strong growth and breakthrough innovations, bringing to life our world-class brands in exciting ways, and deepening our relationships with consumers. I am excited to work closely with our teams, business associates, and partners to lead the charge through a diverse portfolio of global brands, and further, build AB InBev’s leadership position in India.”

Vineet has over a decade’s experience in global business management and has been at the forefront of crucial brand projects across multiple FMCG companies such as ITC Limited, Dabur International Limited, and Unilever in South East Asia, India, Middle East, and North Africa. Vineet holds a Master of Business Administration degree in Marketing & Strategy from XLRI Jamshedpur.

