Cadbury Perk’s new campaign ft Alia Bhatt urges to ‘Take it Light’

Cadbury Perk launched a jocular campaign with Alia Bhatt; the digital film encourages consumers to imbibe a light attitude and intends to manifest the message ‘Take It Light’.

The campaign by Cadbury Perk is supported by the digital film – Udd Gaye, starring Alia Bhatt and Pavail Gulati. The film begins with the setting of a wedding mandap where Alia and Pavail aka the groom, are seen performing the ‘Jaimala’ or the garland ceremony where Pavail’s friends lift him on their shoulders as a ritual and Alia embraces the challenge, levitating herself off the ground and puts the garland around his neck.

To bring alive the launch of the digital film, and to build intrigue around Alia Bhatt’s association, social media and influencer engagement activites were run, followed by unveiling the film poster showcase, leading to the final launch of the digital film.

Remarking the campaign, Anil Viswanathan, Senior Director, Marketing (Chocolates), Insights and Analytics, Mondelez India, said, “Our launch film and tagline ‘Perk khao, Light ho jao’ attempts to land the message that Perk is THE light chocolate, in a fun manner, through the route of levitation. In the past, we have had lively and high-spirited personalities to cater to the youth cosmos like Preity Zinta, Genelia D’souza, and Ananya Panday who embody what Cadbury Perk stands for – youth, fun, and Joie De Vivre. With Alia Bhatt back on-board as the face of the brand, we are positive that she will bring the ‘Take It Light’ proposition to life effortlessly with her bubbly persona and strong youth connect”.

Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India said, “This is a super fun idea on lightness, executing this was truly a ball. Working with Alia, Pavail, and Bob was just lots of masti. I believe the social surround around the idea and the film will beautifully bring the core idea to life – Perk khao, light ho jao”.

Agency Credits

Creative Agency: Ogilvy India

Creative team: Sukesh Nayak, Karunasagar Sridharan, Nitin Menon and Nishigandh Dhende

Planning team: Ganapathy Balagopalan, Samhita Chaudhuri, and Dhara Pujara

Account Management: Prakash Nair, Beenu Kurup, Priya Thakkar, Khyati Samant and Meet Parikh

Media Agency: Wavemaker India

Media team: Brajesh Dwivedi, Harsh Desireddy, Adhir Anand, Sabera Kapasi, Pranjali Singh, Chrysel Dmello, Harshil Vora, Jitin Shirke, Shravan Daga, Hetal Ganatra, and Aniket Ghanwatkar

PR Agency: MSL India

