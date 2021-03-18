Case Study: How Dabur Honey built salience through Valentine’s Day campaign

Dabur Honey leveraged a mix of influencers and celebrities for its social media engagement campaign, #EverydayHoney, to create brand buzz on Valentine’s Day.

This case study explores how Dabur Honey built brand salience through an influencer-celebrity mix to spread the message of love through #EverydayHoney.

Category Introduction

The India Honey market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.00% between 2020 and 2026 in terms of value. Honey production in India has seen a 200 percent increase in the last 12 years with sustained efforts and dedicated programs like Honey Mission in the last few years.

In India, beekeeping is being accomplished traditionally since time immemorial. It also supplements income from agriculture, generates employment, and also helps in improving the nutritional intake of the rural population. It provides employment to about 0.3 million rural people. Honeybees are vital in sustaining plant biodiversity and also improve yields of crops by cross-pollination. The number of beekeepers, beekeeping companies, and honey societies has also augmented, and as of January 2019, India had 9,091 registered people in the apiary business. India exports 50 percent of the commodity and, in the last 12 years, exports have increased by 207 percent with international demand for honey growing.

Brand Introduction

Building on a legacy of quality and experience for 137 years, Dabur India Ltd’s FMCG portfolio includes eight flagship brands with distinct brand identities – Honey, Lal tail, Amla, Red toothpaste, Chyawanprash, Pudin Hara, Honitus, and Réal for fruit-based beverages.

The digital/social media objective of the brand is to drive salience and drive one-on-one engagement with its users and consumers.

Summary

This Valentine’s day, the brand wanted to create a dialogue with the audience & spread love but with a twist in the tale. The brand leveraged key celebrities on digital and social media to seed an important message/truth – celebrate love throughout the year with the people around you, and not just on a particular day but all the days.

Problem Statement/Objective Introduction

The campaign was conceptualized to celebrate platonic love and appreciate the seemingly ordinary moments that were enhanced with the efforts and words of love, with the optimism of die-heart fans and supporters. It further attempted to give a deeper meaning to platonic love and celebrate its impact.

Brief

To develop a narrative that would highlight instances of celebrating love daily and appreciating those who add sweetness to our everyday life.

Creative Idea

Dabur Honey gave an opportunity to enable the message of spreading love all around, especially the fans. To amplify the message, influencers, and celebrities were roped in. They talked about the moments where the love and affection from their fans, even on a regular day, made them feel special, reassured, and loved.

It is these seemingly ordinary moments filled with their fans’ love that has made all the difference in the lives of these individuals.

Execution

As the initial steps, the team adopted a proactive approach towards the central idea and the brand gained insights from conversations with celebrities and influencers. This helped to make the campaign sharper and in-line with the concept.

In collaboration with Sanaya Irani, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Mandira Bedi, a space for discussion was created where the impact of fans’ love and support in their lives was discussed.

The initiative attempted to thus, demonstrate that every day is a day of love and hence, every day can be Valentine’s Day.

Keeping the fan base in mind, the social platforms chosen for this campaign were Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, the duration of which was 14th Feb to 16th Feb.

Results

Quantitative

The campaign garnered over 4,00,000 views on social platforms. It was reposted from all 4 celebrity and influencer accounts, amplifying the visibility with over 899 interactions.

Qualitative

The brand’s objective behind the campaign was successfully implemented, with the discussion about celebrating Valentine’s Day, every day. The conversations highlighted the support and impact of fans, as the celebrities and influencers acknowledged their efforts and contributions.

Fans reached out to tag people who are their #EverydayHoney in the comments and were overwhelmed by the sincerity and reassurance of their personal favorites.

Quotes

Kunal Sharma, Brand Category Head, Dabur India Ltd., said, “This year, we wanted the brand Dabur Honey to express that the emotion of pure and unconditional love is beyond just one day of Valentine’s celebration. It’s about celebrating love daily and appreciating those who add sweetness in our everyday life. We are delighted that through this initiative #EverydayHoney, the brand acted as a catalyst for celebrities to give a shout out to their fans who love them unconditionally every day.”

Ravinder Siwach, National Creative Director, Havas Creative, said, “Valentine’s Day has not only become an important day for our consumers but is also an important advertising event. The day is associated with love, warmth, and sweetness. We wanted to be part of this conversation as the connotations and associations of this day are very closely linked to our product and category. So, when everyone was about to celebrate the day of love, we went ahead and reminded people about the other days. Don’t we deserve the same sweetness and love throughout the year? It demonstrated that every day is a day of love and hence, every day is Valentine’s Day. Also, the important bit is we used the insights from the lives of celebrities in order to make the communication sharper and more pointed.”

Comments