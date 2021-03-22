Case Study: How Sleepwell synonymized itself with healthy sleep through influencer outreach

To spread awareness around mattress hygiene, Sleepwell launched the ‘Healthy New Year’ campaign leveraging fitness influencers and celebrities for a new brand proposition.

This case study explores how Sleepwell awareness campaign highlighted the relevance of healthy sleep through its Neem Fresche Technology, leveraging influencer-celebrity outreach across digital platforms.

Category Introduction

Over the last five years, India’s overall mattress market has grown at a CAGR of above 11%. The demand for a good quality mattress has gone upwards as people are becoming aware of its benefits especially since the onset of the pandemic. Today, every age group has realized the importance of taking 8 hours of sleep and the impact of a comfortable mattress on their body, mind, and soul.

Undoubtedly, Indian market mattress was dominated largely by the unorganized sector but with increasing earning capability of consumers helped in the growth of the organized industry which has grown nearly at a CAGR of 17% in last five years. The purchasing power and the behaviour shift towards improved quality of lifestyle is driving the mattress sales more than ever.

Speaking about the Indian mattress industry trends further, Tier 2 markets have become the top contributors whereas, Tier 3 cities are also gaining momentum.

Brand Introduction

Sleepwell has been a part of generations of delighted consumers over the last five decades and it continually strives towards attaining a balance between the latest technological advancements and the demands and luxuries of the modern consumer. It is a flagship brand of the Sheela Group. It has 10 state-of-the-art manufacturing units, strong support of over 100+ distributors, and over 8000 dealers in India.

Sheela Group commands approx. 30% market share of the Indian P.U. Foam industry. Its P.U. Foam is used in industries like automobiles, generators, shoes, garments, packaging, and many others. A market leader in India with almost 50 years of experience, a pan India distribution and manufacturing network, a diverse product portfolio, and robust R&D capabilities, define this pioneer in the business of comfort. Through social media amplification of campaigns, the brand strives to gain higher visibility and resonate with the younger audience.

Sleepwell Awareness Campaign – Summary

Sleepwell has partnered with leading celebrities and influencers to reiterate the importance of mattress hygiene with its new ‘Healthy New Year’ campaign. Well-known fitness and health enthusiasts such as Vidyut Jamwal, Suresh Raina, Raashi Khanna, Pranitha Subhash, Yasmin Karachiwala, and Samantha Akkineni are seen highlighting the benefits of the revolutionary Neem Fresche technology in Sleepwell mattresses and their role in keeping the mattresses germ-free.

Problem Statement/Objective

2020 has changed people’s lives in various ways, besides teaching the importance of taking care of personal hygiene by wearing masks, using sanitizers, etc. But the eternal question of ‘Kuch Reh Toh Nahi Gaya?‘ still remains. According to the brand, here we often ignore our mattress hygiene which impacts our sleep, health, and well-being. Therefore, the key campaign objectives were:

To spread awareness and weave conversations around the importance of mattress hygiene

Creating relevance for the need for the clean and hygienic mattress at every home

Encourage the audience to switch to Sleepwell’s anti-bacterial mattress which comes with the revolutionary Neem Fresche Technology

Brief

Framing the campaign ideation and insights

Identify and collaborate with the influencers and celebrities in tandem with the campaign objective.

Amplify the core messaging and initiative through social media and publications

Creative Idea

As part of the campaign, a mix of celebrities and influencers leveraged Instagram as they highlight the brand’s Neem Fresche technology and bring alive the spirit of a ‘Healthy New Year’. The brand strategically partnered with specific fitness and wellness influencers/celebrities such as Vidyut Jamwal, Suresh Raina, Raashi Khanna, and more who believe in the brand’s vision of making India sleep well and stay healthy. This helped the brand to create impactful and relatable conversations on social media and other platforms.

This celebrity and influencer engagement created Sleepwell awareness campaign around replacing old mattresses and the benefit of using Sleepwell Neem Fresche protected products while reaching the target audience.

Challenges

Sleepwell wanted to educate the audience about the fact that mattresses are important just like a healthy lifestyle and pure air and to keep this year a healthy new year change your mattress to Sleepwell Mattress with NeemFresche technology.

Execution

Sleepwell ‘Neem Fresche’ awareness campaign endeavored to raise awareness in the minds of its consumers about the need of maintaining mattress hygiene which most people usually tend to miss out.

In the first phase, the brand started with shortlisting influencers and celebrities who were fitness enthusiasts and aligned with Sleepwell’s vision. This included Vidyut Jammwal, Raashi Khanna, Samantha Akkineni, Pranitha Subhash along with cricketer Suresh Raina and celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala.

Each celebrity/influencer weaved the messaging through different concepts – family’s health, making bed a happy place after a tiring day at work, getting creative with mattress exercises at home during lockdown while staying safe from germs, healthy sleep required to recover and recharge.

This was amplified over Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

In the second phase, a customized campaign release was designed and disseminated, targeting the advertising and marketing, entertainment media. The brand also adopted the route of digital advertisements for the campaign by placing ads during the Union Budget announcement on News 18+ and other news platforms.

Following an omnichannel approach, the brand also utilized OTT platforms such as Zee 5 & MX player for the Healthy New Year campaign. The campaign was also active across search placements.

As an additional part of the initiative, the brand even released Vox Pox, speaking with people and spreading the relevance of healthy mattresses for healthy sleep.

Results

Quantitative:

95% key message delivery

Total number of stories garnered through traditional media outreach – 7

Total reach through traditional media – 8 lakhs +

Engaged over 6 key influencers on with a total of 50+ million followers on Instagram

The campaign garnered over 95 million impressions and over 2 million video views across Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Strategy over OTT platforms resulted in reaching over 2 million people and garnered over 6 million impressions

Qualitative

Sleepwell came to be seen as a brand that is conscious about the health and wellness of its consumers, providing sleep solutions with the highest standards of safety and hygiene. The overall campaign helped in positioning the brand in a positive sentiment while making India aware of mattress hygiene.

Quotes

Speaking on the association, Sumit Sehgal, Chief Marketing Officer, Sheela Foam Ltd., said, “Sleepwell has been a frontrunner in propagating the message of sleeping on a healthy and hygienic mattress. Indians usually tend to ignore the challenge that lies within our mattresses, impacting the most important part of our day, our sleep. The initial phase of the Healthy New Year has been well-received by our audience, especially with the chord struck with them in terms of relatable messaging. We are confident that this new phase is going to strengthen our brand messaging even more and reiterate our commitment to raising awareness about the upkeep of mattress hygiene.”

