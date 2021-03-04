Facebook expands certification & courses for Community Managers

The Facebook Community Manager Certification Program that includes online courses educating people fostering communities, along with providing badges attesting their competence, has been expanded to more languages and countries.

The program integrates resources and insights that cover phases of building and managing a community on Facebook and will be available to more languages starting in March 2021. The online courses are available for free, but the certification apllies an exam fees.

Passing the certification exam successfully will result in the manager acquiring a badge validating their proficiency and acquired skills, and access to an exclusive Facebook Group with other certified community managers. The certification is valid for a period of 24 months.

The program has been designed for Community Managers across various business types such as agencies, brands, nonprofits, NGOs, to help them build comprehension and apply best practices for community management.

Defining and establishing a community, strategies and processes, content decisions, moderating a community measuring and analyzing success, are a few of the broad subjects that provide end-to-end insights.

The objective of this course is to apprise managers of the best tactics for managing audiences, building a brand, fostering partnerships and collaborations, and supporting the team.

It would also help them serve relevant and moderated content that is in line with current trends and Community Guidelines. The process of bringing in new members, community operations, member-to-member connections, engagement tactics, and more of such topics would also be touched upon.

