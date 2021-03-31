69% people on Twitter say that discounts/promotions impact purchase during Ramadan: Report

Httpool announced the launch of the Ramadan Insights Paper 2021 aimed at brands and marketers to streamline planning processes during this month of festivities.

The celebration of Ramadan is about spirituality, togetherness, and reflection but also provides an opportunity for brands to create lively advertising campaigns and build cultural relevance. Httpool, in the endeavor, has rolled out the Ramdn Insights Paper 2021 as a detailed guide for advertisers to think through this Ramadan.

With more than 1.9 billion people celebrating Ramadan globally, the season offers advertisers exciting opportunities to develop their ideas and expand their reach. However, with ongoing COVID-19 restrictions and lockdown still in place for countries such as India, Indonesia, and Malaysia, many brands and marketers must think on their feet to stay relevant this season.

According to the report, in 2018 and 2019 online retail sales started increasing up to 10 days before Ramadan. With the lifestyle changes that Muslims practicing Ramadan make during the month, there is a spike in online spending for groceries, clothing, and home appliances.

85% of the Indonesian population celebrated Ramadan and of this 79% have said that they they are more likely to spend more time on social media as compared to other activities.

Commenting on the launch of the report, Sunny Nagpal, Co-founder and Regional Managing Director at Httpool APAC, states: “With Ramadan fast approaching and being one of busiest seasons of the year for marketers and digital marketing agencies in APAC, brands are racing to stand out from the crowd. Starting campaigns early allows additional time for planning and generating insights, enabling brands to understand their audience better. Developing creatives that are specifically targeted to appeal to specific audiences, setting both attribution and measurement plans are important components for the success of any campaign during Ramadan”.

View the detailed report here:

