iCubesWire bags the creative mandate for Ambience Group

As part of the mandate, iCubesWire will be responsible for creating brand communication across digital and offline media channels and will also play a key role in managing campaigns to discover new horizons for Ambience Group.

iCubesWire will now be in the saddle as Ambience Group’s creative agency. The agency has been serving Ambience Group as its digital agency for more than three years.

On this association, Ankush Kaul, President, Sales & Marketing, Ambience Group, said, “It has been a sheer pleasure to work with the creative geniuses at iCubesWire. Since the agency has a great deal of experience in the real estate domain, it was only wise to put our faith in them and strengthen our three-year-old partnership further. We are hopeful that our association with iCubesWire will be fruitful to us, and they would be an equal partner in our ambition to achieve greater success for our brand.”

Sharing his views on the association, Sahil Chopra, Founder and CEO, iCubesWire, said, “We feel delighted and honoured to come on board as the creative agency for Ambience Group. Our team, as always, will leave no stone unturned to deliver the best marketing services that will enable the brand to grow its business manifold. With our expertise in conceptualising creative campaigns to engage target audiences both online and offline, we are all set to bring exponential business returns for one of our most esteemed clients.”

