iProspect launches as a new digital-first end-to-end media agency

dentsu international officially launched the new iProspect around the world as a digital-first end-to-end media agency. The iProspect teams, in India and in partnership with over 90 other markets, will now collectively define a new era in media and be the first agency to offer performance-driven brand building at a global scale.

In addition to a new iProspect logo and the “Brands Accelerated” tagline, the launch also introduces a brand-new website and representation of its credentials.

In India, Rubeena Singh will lead the new agency along with Muddassar Memon, Kaushik Chakraborty, Krishna Kumar, Santosh Mishra, and Venkata Dontha to ensure that this new proposition not only meets, but also exceeds, all local and international client’s end-to-end media, marketing, and advertising needs.

As part of the launch, the new agency’s global proposition was revealed:

iProspect is an agency born at the intersection, where the science of performance marketing and the art of brand building come together. This unrivalled perspective, grounded in deep digital specialism, enables it to optimise in real-time and with precision, in order to accelerate brand growth, in the short and long term.

Through the belief in this proposition, iProspect has adopted the “Brands Accelerated” tagline to sit beneath a reimagined logo within a new, bold and accessible brand identity and website.

Amanda Morrissey, Global President, iProspect said, “We are a new force in the industry, one that draws on decades of expertise carefully brought together to create an agile, scaled, digital-first organization built for the future and delivering today. In fact, the only thing that has stayed the same is the name, but even that looks different. With precision and at pace, the new iProspect is able to learn, flex and scale its output to transform a brands’ performance and provide effective business growth; immediately and in the future. Created from the ground up, the new agency has been collectively built by 93 local market teams working together and understanding the necessity for global consistency yet having the insight to locally adapt for their unique client, consumer and market demands. With this approach, the new iProspect is not a classic top-down ‘one size fits all’ global agency model, but more of an ‘all sizes fit within’ agency framework, with the same global vision and purpose”

Commenting on the launch, Rubeena Singh, CEO, iProspect India said, “With the launch of iProspect’s new structure, we are extremely proud to be the first agency to offer performance-driven brand building at scale. Over the years, our mission and vision have definitely evolved and with the rapidly evolving environment, one has to change. The one thing that has stayed constant is that we continue to remain focused on driving business results for our clients. By launching as a new digital-first end-to-end agency, we at iProspect, look forward to bringing future-ready solutions, which will further accelerate brand growth for our clients. With the might and scale of dentsu behind us, this structure is indeed set to define a new era of performance-driven brand building, not only in India but also globally.”

The new agency will fuse existing capabilities such as brand building, strategic planning, business intelligence, marketing activation and performance optimisation, plus the capabilities of scaled services within dentsu international; to give the teams huge breadth and depth of skills to draw upon to accelerate client growth.

Morrissey highlights how iProspect adapts to client needs, “We will, of course, continue to do what our existing clients expect from us, but increasingly we know they want more and, I’m not just talking about upselling bolt-on services, but truly integrated holistic thinking. By bringing together the deep specialisms we have with our brand building experts and also our digital and performance specialists, everyone benefits, and our total offering is enhanced too.”

The new iProspect is set up to focus on how consumers behave in their digital world and apply that to real world scenarios via a highly connected and creative use of media, regardless of channel. As digital specialists, its perspective allows it to rapidly optimise the work and adapt to ever-evolving human intent at those pivotal intersections in life, when culture, content, data, and technology meet.

These evolved capabilities are delivered by 8,000 dedicated specialists, operating across borders and in 93 markets worldwide.

Regarding local clients, Singh added, “We already partner with some amazing brands here in India, including Fossil, HDFC, Max Life, Biba, KFC and ICICI. Through our new proposition we will continue working with clients, carefully matching their individual needs and our capabilities, so we drive maximum growth for them and their brand.”

The new iProspect brand has been designed with accessibility and inclusion at its core. The typography, colour, and visual executions have been reviewed with leading accessibility experts at Microsoft Advertising to ensure that digital environments, platforms, and assets are accessible to all people. These forward thinking and universal design principles open up the brand to everyone, regardless of abilities or other characteristics that can make visual communication challenging, such as colour blindness.

The new brand rollout also sees the inclusion of closed captions across its calls, presentations, and videos.

