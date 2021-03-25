Kent Ro appoints Leo Burnett India as its creative agency

Kent RO Systems Limited has appointed Leo Burnett India as their integrated communications partner. The account will be handled by the agency’s New Delhi office.

Kent RO Systems Limited is a 21st-century health care products company with a vision for making the world a healthy and a happy family. Leo Burnett will be responsible for strategic planning, ATL and BTL activities for Kent water purifiers, kitchen and home appliances. This new partnership will be focused on driving continued growth and building on the market leadership the brand have achieved.

KENT Pioneered in bringing the revolutionary Reverse Osmosis (RO) technology to India. Equipped with the vision for a healthier world and the technological expertise to come up with innovative solutions, KENT has now become the largest manufacturer of water purifiers, in India.

Speaking about the appointment Sanjeev Gauba, CMO, Kent RO Systems said “For us at Kent innovating health care products, is more than just a business, it is our passion and the very purpose of our existence. We have ambitious growth plans and in Leo Burnett India we found the perfect partner to help us execute them. Team Leo Burnett really impressed us with their strategic acumen based on in-depth understanding of our brand and presented some truly distinctive creative solutions across platforms to help us bring to life our vision for our brand and our consumers.”

Speaking about the win Dheeraj Sinha, CEO & Chief Strategy Officer – South Asia, Leo Burnett said “The idea of getting healthier has found big currency, especially in the post-Covid world. Kent’s mission to make a meaningful difference in the lives of its consumers by leveraging its technological expertise to create healthy lifestyle solutions finds great synergy with the current world view. Our task will be to amplify its equity in water purifiers and help establish it as a home solutions brand backed by Kent technology.”

Adding further Samir Gangahar, President – North, Leo Burnett said “Kent is a name which is synonymous to excellence, giving us great platform to build our strategy on. We are confident that our data-led, new age thinking will help create impactful communication which drives conversations and interaction around brand and its offerings. Looking forward

to the journey.”



