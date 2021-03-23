How Krispy Kreme encouraged Americans to get vaccinated

As the U.S continues to upscale its COVID-19 vaccine inoculation drive, Krispy Kreme is giving away a free doughnut to those who get jabbed and get a COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card.

What if the brands start offering free food and beverages if you show them the proof of taking the COVID-19 vaccine? That is exactly what Krispy Kreme is doing. Each customer who requests the COVID-19 offer will be limited to one Original Glazed® doughnut per day, no purchase required. The offer is going to be valid until the end of 2021, starting from 22nd March. It can only be availed in-shop or drive-thru, and not via online ordering or home-deliveries.

We'd like to show sweet support to those who have received the COVID-19 Vaccine. Starting today, bring your Vaccine Card to a Krispy Kreme shop and get 1 FREE Original Glazed doughnut. No chance to get your Vaccine? This will run thru end of 2021. Info at https://t.co/gWnWhXOKKq pic.twitter.com/UqmDLne5E9 — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) March 22, 2021

The best part is, there is no limit to the sale of doughnuts. A vaccinated individual can basically avail this offer on a daily basis until the end of the year. However, the offers do not end here. Apart from the free doughnut, consumers can avail a couple of other offers. The first one is, every Monday, starting from March 29, until May 24th, Native-Americans who have the vaccine card, can get themselves a medium brewed coffee as well. The second being that every Saturday and Sunday, starting March 27-28, a $1 Be Sweet Dozen with any full-priced dozen purchase can be availed. The brand is not only giving a sweet start to Mondays’ but also during the weekends.

The brand is not only encouraging Americans to take the jab, but also its own employees. The chain will also give its employees up to four hours of paid off time, to get both of the vaccine doses. While employees have the time to get vaccinated, Krispy Kreme will not make it mandatory for them to partake in the vaccination drive. Krispy Kreme also claimed that it will support workers and volunteers all across the U.S, at vaccination sites, with free donuts at certain centers in the next few weeks.

In the U.S.A, Krispy Kreme is not the only brand that is enabling such offers that embolden netizens to take the vaccine shots against the coronavirus. Target and Dollar General are two of many, who are offering vacation time for appointments. Koger, Petco, and Publix are some other brands to offer cash or gift cards to employees who show proof of vaccinations.

