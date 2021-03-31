5 ways corporates should use Twitter the LinkedIn India way

We take a look at how LinkedIn India on Twitter oscillates between being a humorous and relatable entity to being a corporate promoting its products.

In a sea of people debating whether or not veg biryani is a legitimate dish, corporates trying to promote their work may not be very heart or RT-worthy. Why would someone pause a mindless scroll to congratulate a bunch of people celebrating a new round of funding? Isn’t that what LinkedIn is for? However, Twitter is also a platform where companies can play humans and interact with people, reeling them into understanding their products and services better. This is a dichotomy LinkedIn India is constantly trying to bridge on Twitter, a few characters at a time. They are funny and relatable. And, have their users at the heart of everything they say.

Relatable Humour

Throughout last year, LinkedIn India has been tweeting about the ever so all-consuming Work From Home life, as experienced by its users. It’s almost like they are banding together all their users on an alternate platform — after all, could you really rant about these things on LinkedIn where you have a bunch of professional contacts getting notifications each time you post? Twitter thus comes to the rescue of professionals looking to rant their heart out, supplemented by the cues shared by LinkedIn.

me: *thinks about the end of the video call*



my brain:

don’t do it

don’t do it

don’t do it

don’t do it

don’t do it

don’t do it

don’t do it



me: 👋 — LinkedIn India (@LinkedInIndia) March 15, 2021

It has been the best commute ever for some of us. Bed to desk and back.



How's your year been? #WFHAnniversary — LinkedIn India (@LinkedInIndia) March 17, 2021

When someone says “I’ll send it by EOD.” at 7 PM. 👀 — LinkedIn India (@LinkedInIndia) March 5, 2021

At this point, your kids should be up for a promotion at your workplace. After all they did put in a lot of hard work to be a part of the video calls in the past year. 😅 — LinkedIn India (@LinkedInIndia) February 11, 2021

Nudging for Engagement

Since LinkedIn India is essentially working on building a community, nudging people to engage with their tweets is a must. While they entertain and comfort working professionals on Twitter, there are also times where they encourage users to tag others, who might be in the same boat. This is an intriguing step for it could be assumed that not a lot of people like to interact with their colleagues outside of the work environment. Communication like this is thus targeted at a very specific group of working professionals — those who have friends in workspaces and aren’t averse to staying connected to each other on social media.

A simple text saying “Loved your presentation today. Great stuff!” can make someone’s day. Tag your colleagues in the replies and let them know what you admire about them. — LinkedIn India (@LinkedInIndia) March 5, 2021

Describe your last meeting with a GIF. — LinkedIn India (@LinkedInIndia) February 18, 2021

What was the genre – Drama or Comedy? — LinkedIn India (@LinkedInIndia) February 25, 2021

Whose lunch do you miss the most from your office? — LinkedIn India (@LinkedInIndia) February 18, 2021

Advice & Encouragement

Every once in a while, everyone needs encouragement and words of advice. This is especially true in the year working professionals have just had, for 2020 was easy for none. By doling out such words of wisdom, LinkedIn India has been able to distribute hope via Twitter. May it be an age-old saying or something that has been tailor-made for a certain occasion or situation, the impact of such content is perhaps unparalleled.

Sometimes your attempt to be polite can make your coworkers feel unclear about your preferences and boundaries. Tabling what you feel isn’t impolite. Go for it. — LinkedIn India (@LinkedInIndia) March 16, 2021

Boundaries don’t always look like this:

🪜🪜🪜🪜🪜🪜🪜🪜🪜🪜🪜🪜🪜



Sometimes they look like this:

“I’ve logged off for the day. I’ll handle this tomorrow…” — LinkedIn India (@LinkedInIndia) February 5, 2021

Feeling overwhelmed by your to-do list? Try the Pomodoro method.



⏱ Set a timer for 25 minutes.



👩🏻‍💻 Focus and work on only one task until the timer goes off.



✨ Take a 5 minute break after that.



🧭 After every 4 Pomodoros, take a 20 minute break. — LinkedIn India (@LinkedInIndia) February 2, 2021

Campaigns & Corporate Communication

Like any other brand, LinkedIn India also uses Twitter to put up corporate communication releases and updates as well as amplify campaigns. This is a brand-building exercise that is mostly done with an aim to document as well as join larger conversations and reach more people. Here, they are able to express thoughts and opinions on topics o importance. Almost always, these tweets are accompanied by links to their official blogs.

See how the LinkedIn community is supporting and celebrating the women in their careers: https://t.co/MooVwibeyZ #WeCanDoIt pic.twitter.com/5Quvq4386g — LinkedIn India (@LinkedInIndia) March 8, 2021

We've unlocked five free @LI_learning courses to help support the careers of women impacted by the pandemic. #IWD2021 — LinkedIn India (@LinkedInIndia) March 9, 2021

Maternity privileges, period leaves and flexible schedules are just the starting point. Check out the LinkedIn Opportunity Index 2021 report to find out how organisations can tackle the gender gap when it comes to opportunities in India.https://t.co/UXAlCzoYMO pic.twitter.com/wpsj7zW9vt — LinkedIn India (@LinkedInIndia) March 5, 2021

🍱 while on 💻? Read on to find out what constitutes a working lunch and what might be considered an etiquette slip.https://t.co/X6ReIzXa7A — LinkedIn India (@LinkedInIndia) February 15, 2021

Subtle Marketing

At the end of the day, LinkedIn is a brand using Twitter to reach more people, to get them to try their products and services. They are using the platform to market themselves and build their brand. In some of their tweets, the nudge is extremely obvious — they are simply asking people to switch platforms and go work on their LinkedIn profiles. This is where they are (almost literally) redirecting the web traffic to their platform.

Today is a good day to add someone you look up to professionally as a connection on LinkedIn. — LinkedIn India (@LinkedInIndia) February 27, 2021

If you want to support your colleague's work on LinkedIn, be sure to comment on their posts which talk about their biggest projects. It’ll encourage them to share their achievements more frequently. — LinkedIn India (@LinkedInIndia) February 24, 2021

Your LinkedIn updates don’t just have to be about your projects and accolades. If there is a book you’d like to recommend or a podcast that’s been motivating you, create a post and share it! — LinkedIn India (@LinkedInIndia) February 21, 2021

Proud of the pitch deck that didn’t see the light of the day? Well, if it’s not confidential, you can pin it to the featured section on your LinkedIn profile and share it with your connections. — LinkedIn India (@LinkedInIndia) January 16, 2021

At the core of everything LinkedIn India tweets, is a need to communicate that there is a human at the other end — who understands you and is worthy of being a partner in your tough times, such as when you are looking for a job. LinkedIn India’s communication often targets working and aspiring professionals, nudging them ever so slightly to give the platform a chance. Someone who understands you, advises you and shows commitment to helping you is bound to deserve a chance, no?

