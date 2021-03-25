Linus Karlsson to join IKEA as Chief Creative Officer

Joining Ikea from April 1, Linus Karlsson will creatively lead and inspire the many co-workers and collaboration partners throughout the IKEA network.

With the ambition of being a positive force in society and at the forefront of life at home, IKEA wants to be in constant movement, creatively exploring what, where, and how people’s notion of a home will be in the next decades. To accelerate this work, IKEA has decided to appoint a Chief Creative Officer for Range and Marketing & Communication.

IKEA of Sweden AB welcomes Linus Karlsson, one of the advertising industry’s most respected and honoured creative executives as Chief Creative Officer from 1 April 2021. His main assignment will be to set the creative direction for IKEA Range and Marketing & Communication. The role also includes creatively leading and inspiring the many co-workers and collaboration partners throughout the IKEA network.

“Creativity sits in the DNA of IKEA, but we constantly need to boost it and feed our imagination to assure that we capture people’s needs and dreams in our future range, in new and diverse ways of communicating and in how we share our offer with the many people. The Chief Creative Officer will play a key role in this,” says Erika Intiso, Marketing and Communication Manager at IKEA of Sweden AB.

“We want to strengthen how we cater for creativity in our daily work with design, product development, marketing and communication. How we take care of creative ideas and turn them into a reality of IKEA products and solutions that can meet many people. As Chief Creative Officer, Linus Karlsson will be an accelerator, bouncing board and source of inspiration and experience. And we´re really happy to have him in this role,” says Fredrika Inger, Range & Product Development Manager at IKEA of Sweden AB.

Linus Karlsson has worked with IKEA as a consultant in several creative projects on and off since early 2012. His previous engagement and work for IKEA include being a guest speaker, creative leader, and content partner.

”I’m excited to join IKEA in this role because in its soul, IKEA is a creativity company and my job together with all my colleagues will be to feed it, boost it and make sure it comes out. I see IKEA as a way of thinking and living, with Democratic Design at the core. And that deeply motivates me, because it’s inherently a commitment to social justice,” says Linus Karlsson.

