Madison Digital appoints Tushar Ghagwe as Associate Vice President

As per the new role, Tushar Ghagwe will head the agency’s Bengaluru operations.

Madison Digital has appointed Tushar Ghagwe as Associate Vice President. He will be based out of Bengaluru and will be reporting to Dinesh Rathod, CEO, Madison Media Omega, and Vishal Chinchankar, Chief Digital Officer, Madison Digital.

With 16+ years of experience, Tushar Ghagwe specializes in planning and implementing measurable marketing strategies for both online and offline channels. He has worked across industries like FMCG, Media, and Finance with brands like Godrej Yummiez, Mother Dairy, and Tata Finance. Before joining Madison Digital, he was handling Digital Marketing for SOTC Travel and Thomas Cook where he focussed on performance marketing and business growth through digital.

Also read: Mirum India bags digital mandate for Jeeru

With the addition of Tushar Ghagwe to the team, Vishal Chinchankar, Chief Digital Officer, Madison Digital says, “Glad to have Tushar with his astute and proven experience in digital marketing in Madison Digital. Over the last two years, Madison Digital has clearly emerged as one of the leading full-service digital agencies. With Tushar joining us, it only strengthens our position in digital services. We are looking at reaching even greater heights.”

On joining Madison Digital, Tushar Ghagwe, Associate Vice President – Bengaluru says, “Absolutely thrilled to be a part of one of the pioneers of Indian Advertising Industry, Madison World and looking forward to learning and grow with the team. I am certain that working with Madison will add great value to my professional and personal growth under the leadership of Vishal.”

Comments