MakeMyTrip delivers enchanting travel stories with #MyIndia campaign

To underline the beauty of unheard hidden gems of India, MakeMyTrip collaborated with 22 known Indian travel Instagrammers to encourage everyone to travel and rediscover the unseen, pristine places of India.

To break the monotony of life and those long work hours, travel is what you need the most in your life currently, especially if the vacation (or even a workation) means traveling to a less-crowded place in India. Beautifully captivating the insight, MakyMyTrip’s Unseen India film gives you a taste of pride for a nation that’s so rich in cultural diversity; a sense of wanderlust to go see the unseen; a desire to go discover the hidden gems of #MyIndia.

Through the month-long campaign, MakeMyTrip has been urging everyone to go beyond the ordinary with its #MyIndia campaign and explore the beauty of our country with a different lens. The campaign launch was complemented by the film narrated by popular actor Vijay Raaz and embodies emotions equivalent to all of the travel buffs.

As part of the campaign, the 22 travel Instagrammers went to 19 states and 3 union territories, covering some of the most beautiful unseen places. Along with sharing glimpses of their travel journeys, these influencers also encouraged everyone to post a picture of a hidden gem they have visited as a part of the #MyIndia contest, the winners of which would get a chance to be MakeMyTrip’s travel ambassador.

The travel videos portray how their journey was even more gratifying when they got to unravel the well-kept gems of Darjeeling, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Manipur, and more such places.

The journeys have been treasured by MakeMyTrip on its Instagram page in the form of posts, Guides, or the trip ideas section of the app and ask its followers to see all the places the creators have covered during the campaign! Consumers can also get their hands on the best hotel locations, trip ideas, cab bookings, and easy access to flights, by heading over to the MakeMyTrip app.

