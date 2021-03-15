Manan Shah joins Network Advertising as Vice-President, Digital

Manan Shah comes to Network Advertising from Chimp&Z Inc, where he was responsible for the P&L of their India business.

Network Advertising has added to its digital strength with the inclusion of Manan Shah as Vice-President, Digital.

He began his career with Convonix, where he cut his teeth in digital marketing for several large brands like Reliance Industries, Reliance Digital, Jio, Kotak Securities, among others.

Given his background in Electronics Engineering, he moved out of Convonix after four and half years to found a start-up of his own in the tech space. He worked on developing innovative technology-driven, large-scale customer relationship management projects using AI and Machine Learning.

He later moved to head the Mumbai branch of AdLift, where he managed the digital needs of brands like TATA AIG, Future Generali, ICICI Lombard, ICICI HFC, Mahindra Agri-Guru, Axis Bank etc.

Manan Shah said, “Network is a truly integrated agency that is known for its immersive working style. Its commitment and reputation of creating work that solves real business problems enable one to challenge the status quo associated with the digital medium. I feel lucky to get this tremendous opportunity to lead their digital team and be a part of Network’s journey.”



Vinod Nair, Managing Director of Network Advertising commented, “The Digital Communication Business is a core component in our integrated offering to our clients. And to provide a new direction and impetus to our Digital Business, we found in Manan the right attitude and capabilities to champion this for us. He is a welcome addition to the Network Team.”

