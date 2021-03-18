Mars Wrigley takes the long-form story route in new campaign ft Shaan

Mars Wrigley recently announced the new price variant of Doublemint and Orbit with an aim to provide more options. The new variant is being marketed through a long-form song campaign helmed by Shaan.

The new price variants aim to widen the presence in the freshness category. With this launch, DOUBLEMINT® will now be available across various price points – from ₹1 to ₹100, and ORBIT® at price points of ₹1 to ₹150. The variants have been launched with the aim of providing more options to the consumers in terms of price points and consumption occasions.

Talking about the launch of the new price variants, Mr. Kalpesh R Parmar, General Manager, Mars Wrigley, India, said, “As a part of our regionalization strategy and our continued effort to expand our portfolio, our aim has been to make our products accessible to one and all. With the new DOUBLEMINT®andORBIT®variants at INR 1, we are not only strengthening our connection with our consumers by offering a variety of choices of their favorite products but also expanding our reach to the rural audience.”

DOUBLEMINT®’s new variant in a ‘one-rupee chota pack’ has been woven in to create a music video with famous singer Shaan lending his voice alongside the sought-after music entrepreneur and composer, Gaurav Dagaonkar. Social media star Vishal Pandey and Sonarika Bhadoria, best known for playing roles in South movies, and Goddess Parvati in the much-acclaimed TV show, Devon ke Dev..Mahadev have been paired for the campaign.

“Over the years, our consumers have loved DOUBLEMINT® in its many formats – mints, gums, and Chewy mints, ORBIT® for its many diverse flavors and its benefits of being a sugar-free gum. The launch of the new price variant demonstrates our commitment to constantly bring better experiences and products for our consumers.”, he added.

