Maybelline New York announces K-pop band ITZY as global spokesmodels

Cosmetic brand Maybelline New York has announced K-pop band ITZY as their newest global spokesmodels. Marking the first-ever musical group signed by the brand, ITZY’s members — Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna — join Maybelline’s diverse talent roster including supermodel Gigi Hadid and actress Storm Reid. ITZY will first appear in Maybelline’s Hypersharp Liner, Ultimatte Lipstick, and SuperStay Foundations campaigns in Asia this spring. The brand has released a short video on Instagram to accompany the announcement.

ITZY’s slogan — All in us — is a reflection of the group’s core values, which include self-confidence and unconditional self-love. These beliefs come through in their music. Each song carries a message for the world and aims to inspire people daily. ITZY’s spirit and positive platform sync up with Maybelline’s brand values of confidence, empowerment, and inclusivity, making it a potentially fruitful partnership.

“I have been watching ITZY’s inspiring rise and was drawn to how dynamic they are both as a group and individuals,” says Trisha Ayyagari, Global Brand President, Maybelline New York. “ITZY champions self-love, individuality, and self-expression to their fans and global community. Their energy is powerful and I am so excited to bring these voices to Maybelline!”

As a group that exudes confidence, Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna credit makeup experimentation as a way to express themselves in their own unique way while simultaneously showcasing the personality and power of ITZY.

“We have always admired the Maybelline brand and are so excited to be able to contribute our creativity, positivity, and energy to their global community,” said ITZY. “It’s a huge opportunity to bring new sides of ourselves to our fans and to remind the world that being confident and bold is in all of us.”

