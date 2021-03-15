Navneet Education Limited assigns digital duties to ANTS Digital

As per the mandate, ANTS Digital will be responsible for driving digital communications, strategy and more for the sub-brands of Navneet Education – Youva and HQ.

Navneet Education Limited has appointed ANTS Digital as its digital agency. The agency will be responsible for driving the digital marketing communications, strategic planning of the digital campaigns, and creative thinking for Youva – the domestic stationery brand, and HQ – the premium office stationery brand from the house of Navneet.

As per the mandate, ANTS Digital will aid in increasing digital awareness about Youva and HQ, and various paper and non-paper products under them. The aim of this partnership is to build strong brand visibility, drive engagement, and create an active follower base in the digital space through strategic planning and execution of campaigns.

Commenting on this development, Abhijit Sanyal, Chief Strategy Officer, Youva, Navneet, said, “We are glad to associate with ANTS Digital to strengthen and enhance the digital presence for Youva and HQ. We’re confident that their expertise will help us to take our brands to the next level.”

Sanjay Arora, Chief Executive Officer, ANTS Digital Private Limited, said: “Navneet exemplifies quality books and stationery in India and is a leading player for over six decades. We take immense pride to share that ANTS has joined hands with Navneet as their creative and digital partner. We are excited to offer our core strategic, creative and digital services to their brands Youva and HQ and help transform their digital engagement. Both brands have completely diverse audiences, and we look forward to creating unique stories and experiences for the brands.

