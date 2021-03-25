Omnicom Media Group India appoints Shailja Saraswati Varghese as Head of Content

In her new role, Shailja Saraswati Varghese will help diversify and broaden content solutions through data and technology for the varied clientele of Omnicom Media Group India.

Omnicom Media Group India welcomes aboard its new Head of Content, Shailja Saraswati Varghese. A digital media professional with vast experience, Shailja is all set to bring her diverse range of expertise to the table at OMG India.

With a career in content, spanning 18+ years, Shailja has worked with leading organizations like ZEE5, Wavemaker SEA, National Geographic Channels, Discovery Communications, UTV Entertainment Television. Her appointment will also help diversify and broaden content solutions for the wide-ranging and dynamic clientele of Omnicom Media Group India.

Commenting on the new appointment, Kartik Sharma, CEO, OMG India Group, said, “We are delighted to welcome Shailja on board at OMG, and are excited to transform our content-led solutions with her talent and expertise. With diverse expertise and in-depth insights gleaned from years of experience across organizations, we are confident that this new journey is going to be exciting and productive!”

Expressing her excitement at joining the team, Shailja Saraswati Varghese, Head of Content, OMG India Group, said, “Why I am excited to join OMG as Head of Content is because a media-agnostic, future-ready company like OMG will enable effective content solutions and storytelling. As data and technology are the two arms of result-oriented content solutions, I look forward to make commerce follow the consumer through connected content and solutions, to make scalable, replicable and sustainable business solutions.”

