ORGANIC INDIA appoints Akila Chandrasekar as Head of Marketing

ORGANIC INDIA appoints Akila Chandrasekar as its new Head of Marketing.

In her new role, Chandrasekar will also be responsible for ORGANIC INDIA’s overall brand equity and architecture. She will report to Subrata Dutta, Group Managing Director at ORGANIC INDIA.

Commenting on the appointment, Subrata Dutta, Group Managing Director, ORGANIC INDIA, said, “We are pleased to welcome Akila to ORGANIC INDIA. She brings with her over 22 years of experience in the field of Marketing and Branding. We are sure her rich experience in the FMCG sector will further drive the growth strategy for ORGANIC INDIA”.

Akila Chandrasekar is an alumnus of Narsee Monjee Institute of Management, Mumbai. Her strength is driving the brand positioning and garnering mind share through effective product management and communication.

Before joining ORGANIC INDIA, she has worked with companies such as Titan, Britannia, Godrej and 3M and held numerous executive-level positions with various other brands.

