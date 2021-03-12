PEDIGREE launches campaign to highlight hero-ish qualities of small dogs

With the Hero-ish campaign, PEDIGREE is seeking entries that will be a part of the next edition of The League of Hero-ish Small Dogs comic book.

PEDIGREE has launched a new campaign for the US market, Hero-ish. Created by BBDO NY, the campaign includes a digital comic book, a contest and a social media campaign. With this campaign, the brand is celebrating the big personalities of small dogs. Titled, The League of Hero-ish Small Dogs, the comic book features a group of small dog friends who each have their own “hero-ish” qualities that they use to save the day.

“Anyone who has met a small dog knows that their personalities are not proportionate to their size,” said Craig Neely, Vice President of Marketing at Mars Petcare. “Whether they think they’re rescuing their human from the ‘evil’ mailman or hypnotizing them with their puppy-dog eyes, all small dogs have this superhero complex, which we’ve aptly named ‘hero-ish.’ The PEDIGREE brand’s new comic book celebrates those hero-ish qualities that we love about our little furry friends.”

The League of Hero-ish Small Dogs is made up of some fan-favourite pups, including Coco and Cici the Maltese, Bertie the Pomeranian, Maya the Mini Dachshund and Ducky the Yorkie. In the comic book, Coco and Cici’s parents are leaving the house without them, so the petite pups use their hero-ish skills to help get their friends in the car with their humans where they belong…or so they think.

With the release of the comic book, PEDIGREE is also kicking off the Hero-ish Small Dog Contest, where dog owners across the US can share the superpowers their small dogs think they have for a chance to have their pups featured in the next edition of the comic book. The contest is open for entries till March 26, 2021.

Comments