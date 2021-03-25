Salman Khan urges people to celebrate ‘Distance Wali Holi’ in Pepsi’s latest spot

In a video released on Pepsi’s social media pages, the actor is seen amidst a riot of colors, delivering a pertinent message of celebrating Holi while maintaining social distancing.

With the excitement soaring miles high to celebrate Holi this year with friends and family, but also taking into cognizance the rising number of COVID-19 cases, Pepsi and Salman Khan are urging consumers across India to celebrate a ‘Distance Wali Holi’.

A PepsiCo India spokesperson said, “Holi is a time of togetherness and boundless fun and we wish everyone a very Happy Holi. However, given these are unprecedented times, Pepsi® is championing the cause of ‘Distance Waali Holi’ through its new communication.”

Last year has been an unprecedented year and with the upcoming festival of colors, there is a lot of excitement amongst people to celebrate it. However, while gearing up for Holi, amidst the global health challenge, Pepsi has put out a relevant message to oblige by the “Yeh Holi, Distance waali” norms as the need of the hour.

Various states in the country have banned the Holi celebrations in order to curb the burgeoning infection rate and various brands are trying to convey the message of celebrating responsibly among the consumers.

