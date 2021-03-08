Realatte bags digital marketing mandate for Dosti Realty

Realatte and Dosti Realty

As per the mandate, Realatte will provide its digital marketing services aimed at boosting the digital presence of Dosti Realty for tangible results.

Realatte has recently bagged a digital marketing mandate for the real estate brand Dosti Realty. The mandate includes handling of social media marketing, search engine marketing, and search engine optimisation across digital platforms.

Also read: Carat India appoints Ashish Singh as Vice President – Planning

Commenting on this association, Deepak Goradia, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Dosti Realty, said, “Since a robust digital presence and performance is of paramount importance for business growth and profits, we wanted to partner with an agency who can take our brand to the next level in this space. With their excellent record of working with some of the high-profile real estate brands and their expertise in using the latest technologies, we are excited and confident that they will deliver positive results for our company.”

Rohan Shah, Co-Founder, Realatte, added, “Dosti Realty, without doubt, is one of the leaders in the real estate industry with many decades of experience in delivering quality projects. It is a matter of pride to partner with them. At the same time, we are looking forward to this new challenge. We hope to use our experience, innovative digital strategies, and state-of-the-art technology to add immense value and create business opportunities for the brand in the digital space.”


