SAMMIE BSMB Summit 2020-21 Agenda: Live Sessions to Watch Out for

As we present SAMMIE Best Social Media Brands Summit, here’s a sneak-peek into the marquee event lined with insightful sessions, debates, and chats on 3rd March 2021, Wednesday, from 11 AM.

The stage is set as we present the fourth edition of AliveNow Creative Tech Studio – SAMMIE Best Social Media Brands on March 3rd, 2021. BSMB aims to honor the humane brands in the A & M Industry, who braved the storms to bring forth exemplary work in changing times, against all odds.

Starting from 11:00 AM, we present sessions by eminent industry speakers as they discuss benchmark practices in social media marketing, especially with the changing industry axioms. Here’s a list of the interesting sessions that you need to watch out for:

Fireside Chat with Ravi K Shharma, Vice President – Sales, Gaana on The Audio Advertising Landscape for Brands

Moments, Memes, and Marketing by Rishabh Sharma, Head of Twitter Next, India.

by Rishabh Sharma, Head of Twitter Next, India. How NOT to create Content by Aashish Chopra, VP – Content Marketing, Ixigo

by Aashish Chopra, VP – Content Marketing, Ixigo Building Social Media First Brands: Lessons from Brands who do it best by Akhila Shankar, Director of Brand & Communications, JioSaavn

by Akhila Shankar, Director of Brand & Communications, JioSaavn Stimulating India’s Creative Economy with Short Video by Ajit Varghese, Chief Commercial Officer, ShareChat

The Summit will also involve panel discussions across invigorating topics such as:

ASCI Influencer Marketing Guidelines: The Impact on Brand-Creator Collaborations

Moderator: Manisha Kapoor, General Secretary, ASCI

Speakers: Unmisha Bhatt, Chief Strategy Officer, Tonic Worldwide, Viraj Seth, Co-founder, Monk Entertainment, Angad Bhatia, CEO, Indiatimes Lifestyle Network, Pranav Sapra, Marketing Head & Content Creator, muttofcourse, Gunjan Arya, Chief Executive Officer, Only Much Louder, Dolly Singh, Content Creator

The State of Performance Marketing

How to tap High Intent Audiences through advertising

Moderator: Anjul Tyagi, Head of Customer Success, Quora India

Speakers: Pankaj Singh Parihar, VP & Head Digital, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Prasad Pimple, VP – E-Commerce and Digital Marketing, HDFC Life, Gaurav Shitak, VP- Head Digital Marketing, Sharekhan by BNP, Paribas Kumar Awanish, Media Head, OPPO, Rahul Jain, Digital Lead, IndWealth.in

Future Gazing: Exploring Digital Advertising Avenues outside the box

Moderator: Sunny Nagpal, Regional MD, Httpool APAC

Speakers: Pete O’Mara-Kane, General Manager – Asia Pacific, LoopMe, Yasin Dabhelia, Director, Global Demand Partnerships and Agency Sales, Bidstack, Krishna Iyer, Head, Channel Sales, Twitter India

Original Content vs Trending Format: The New Social Media Paradox

Brands and Bullies: How to Build a Troll Proof Presence on Social Media

SAMMIE awards will be given across 20 Main (Brand) categories, 16 Special (Campaign) Categories, and 6 Individual (Marketing Achievers) Categories. To add to the enthusiasm, BSMB 2020-21 will also roll out the ‘Popular Choice Awards’, in collaboration with AliveNow Creative Tech Studio, across interesting brand categories for memers, rising stars, and more. The winners of these categories will be determined by the votes of the viewers.

So, stay tuned for some enlightening & interactive sessions.

