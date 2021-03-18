Team Pumpkin bags digital marketing mandate for Pathkind Diagnostics

As part of the mandate, Team Pumpkin will help Pathkind Diagnostics to facilitate strategy and execution and scale up the brand’s digital footprint.

Pathkind Labs has appointed Team Pumpkin for its digital mandate. The agency has its presence in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore but will be servicing Pathkind Labs from their Delhi office.

The brand is on its course to have an efficient network of labs across every part of India over the next 2 years. As per the mandate, the key areas of engagement are managing Social Media, Media Planning, Media Buying, and SEO for the brand. The agency will be strategizing the digital way-forward to build a loyal customer base, and drive innovations in the awareness-to-purchase cycle for the brand. Apart from that, Team Pumpkin will also be developing digital properties with branded microsites and offering digital support for their events and activations.

Swati Nathani, Co-founder & Chief Business Officer, Team Pumpkin, said, “I’ve got to be honest here, this is exciting! Being awarded two sub-brands from the same parent company in such little time difference tells us that we are doing something right! That said, we see a long road ahead with Pathkind, and we sure are going to do our best at making this ride a smooth and rewarding one. With new opportunities to explore, come new challenges to overcome, and we can already visualize how we ace them all!”

Sanjeev Vashishta, MD & CEO, Pathkind Labs, said, “Our partnership with Team Pumpkin excites us, and we are confident that it would translate into something truly amazing to bring the patients/customers to the Pathkind Network to get the flavour of superior quality diagnostics services in the quickest possible time. After all, they are the ones who are going to help us capitalize on the potential of the digital medium!”

