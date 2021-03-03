The Greatest Lesson: Unacademy draws inspiration from Sachin Tendulkar’s life

Unacademy roped in Sachin Tendulkar as brand ambassador; in the new campaign, the brand shares the message of perseverance and dedication through real-life milestones from the legendary cricketer’s life.

In a recent campaign film, Unacademy shares pertinent life messages inspired from the relentless journey of the legendary cricketer. Titled, The Greatest Lesson, the video campaign draws inspiration from the life of The Master Blaster, featuring real footage of him on the field – all the highs and lows, ups and downs, wins and losses – but what perseveres is the man who refuses to give up.

Stirring away from the cut and dried approach of inspirational campaigns, Unacademy’s The Great Lesson features real footage from Sachin Tendulkar’s career. Each moment stands for the various challenges that were thrown his way and yet how he managed to come back stronger than ever.

Be it Sachin’s dismissal for the shoulder before wicket incident or the phenomenal rivalry between him and Shoaib Akhtar – the videos of these landmark moments are woven together to create a campaign that not only inspires but also banks on nostalgia – for who better to keep you going than the God of cricket himself?

The campaign focuses on how failure is a stepping stone to success and should be treated as one. With the initiative, Unacademy and Sachin Tendulkar attempt to set an example for the millions of aspiring studies out there.

The campaign went viral on Twitter garnering more than 28 million views and was actively distributed across all of the brand’s social media channels. Through ‘The Greatest Lesson’, Unacademy advocates the message of never giving up, motivating viewers through the life of none other than, Sachin Tendulkar.

