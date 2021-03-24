TheSmallBigIdea wins social media duties for ALTBalaji

As per the mandate, TheSmallBigIdea will focus on leveraging ALTBalaji’s existing presence and also aim to strengthen the brand’s position across neo-social platforms to reach out to newer audiences.

TheSmallBigIdea has been awarded the social media duties for ALTBalaji, Balaji Telefilms’ subscription-based video-on-demand platform.

The mandate includes conceptualizing and publishing content while engaging with influencers on social media platforms to create a buzz about their path-breaking shows launching every month. In addition to this, the agency will strengthen the brand’s social position through neo-social platforms like Moj, Taka Tak, Chingari, Roposo and through online database platform, IMDb.

Speaking on the win, Harikrishnan Pillai, CEO, and co-founder, TheSmallBigIdea, said, “The vision is to mimic ALTBalaji’s content gene code on social; that of pushing boundaries. The brand is also very nimble-footed, launching path-breaking shows back to back. We at TSBI are very excited to work with the passionate team at ALTBalaji. We share their love for content and data analytics, and we intend to forge a solid association on the back of the same.”

Speaking on awarding the mandate to TheSmallBigIdea, Divya Dixit, SVP, Marketing, Direct Revenue & Analytics, ALTBalaji, said, “ALTBalaji is glad to welcome TSBI on board as their social media strategy and content marketing partner. Their social media strategies, topical creatives, and amplification on social media are insightful and commendable. We believe that TSBI’s creative and content approach in social media marketing will help ALTBalaji to address its current and long-term goals of addressing the Metro and Bharat audiences.”

