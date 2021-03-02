Tute Consult bags digital mandate for Tidy Up!

Tidy Up!

The appointment of Tute Consult as the digital media and communications partner by Tidy Up! would entrust Tute with the brand’s communications that comprise of the digital and PR fragment.

Tute Consult will be responsible for driving relevant campaigns and building brand recognition and strengthening communications for Tidy Up! as its digital and PR agency. Tidy Up! is a consumer-tech brand that aims at making life clutter-free.

Also Read: KKR association helped Medimix strengthen presence in the eastern market: Ashish Ohlyan

Speaking on the appointment, Gaurav Agarwal, Founder & CEO of Tidy Up! said: “We are excited to collaborate with Tute Consult for our marketing and media communications. We are confident that a mix of the agency’s experience and our objectives will create a strong impact. The Tute Consult team has a tight grip on digital media especially in the consumer sector and we look forward to building our brand with the agency.”

Commenting on the new business win, Komal Lath, Founder, Tute Consult said, “It is always exciting to work with young and innovative companies like Tidy Up! who marry the essence of technology and consumer products. We have as partners charted a long yet promising road map an increasing demand for home and work simplifying products and we would be using strong consumer data and insights to wield the narratives around that.”


You may also like:

Twitter to stop mass actions on TweetDeck from 23rd March
Life behind Instagram during Durga Pujo
#Interview: Don't do it because others are doing it: ifoodieneha4you, Neha
Old Spice - the pal who won't let you lose your 'Swag'
Marketing initiatives that backfired on social media
Animal Planet's content based campaign sets example

Comments

Paawan Sunam
Paawan Sunam
A wordsmith by profession who likes art, Beatles, Coffee, DiCaprio and Eminem brings a fresh perspective contrary to existing perceptions and believes in questioning everything, also has a belief that there should be a bigger place in the world for words and not war. He prefers the phenomena of the physical world of plants and animals(especially dogs) over possessions. Reckons moving to the rhythm and moving on.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

Glad We Met

Navratna creative mandate

Reliance and Firework

Chirag Raheja, Head of Copy, Infectious Advertising

IKON REMEDIES digital

Dabur Vedic Suraksha Tea creative

Zoo Media

Manu Sharma Nothing India