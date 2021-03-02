Tute Consult bags digital mandate for Tidy Up!

The appointment of Tute Consult as the digital media and communications partner by Tidy Up! would entrust Tute with the brand’s communications that comprise of the digital and PR fragment.

Tute Consult will be responsible for driving relevant campaigns and building brand recognition and strengthening communications for Tidy Up! as its digital and PR agency. Tidy Up! is a consumer-tech brand that aims at making life clutter-free.

Speaking on the appointment, Gaurav Agarwal, Founder & CEO of Tidy Up! said: “We are excited to collaborate with Tute Consult for our marketing and media communications. We are confident that a mix of the agency’s experience and our objectives will create a strong impact. The Tute Consult team has a tight grip on digital media especially in the consumer sector and we look forward to building our brand with the agency.”

Commenting on the new business win, Komal Lath, Founder, Tute Consult said, “It is always exciting to work with young and innovative companies like Tidy Up! who marry the essence of technology and consumer products. We have as partners charted a long yet promising road map an increasing demand for home and work simplifying products and we would be using strong consumer data and insights to wield the narratives around that.”

