Verve Media bags social media mandate for Ventura Furniture

The mandate encompasses strategic brand positioning, creative representation, and content creation for Ventura Furniture on all their digital platforms.

Verve Media will be in charge of driving Ventura’s creative social media strategy. It will focus on boosting brand recognition and increasing customer engagement for Ventura.

Verve Media is a Creative Digital agency offering 360 degree Digital solutions ranging from Creative Strategy, Social Media Management, Website Development and Optimization, Visual Communications, and Search Engine Marketing. They believe in taking the brands ahead and reaching their true potential in stipulated amounts of time by employing digital expertise and creativity.

Ventura is a Mumbai-based manufacturing company that produces ergonomic trendsetting, and contemporary furniture to deliver all across the country. Ventura’s belief is to ensure that they deliver impeccable quality furnishings to cater to the unique needs of customers. They specialize in Outdoor furniture -Patio Furniture, Pool Loungers, Sunbeds, Swingers, Bar Furniture, Gazebo, Umbrella, and accessories.

Vinay Singh Sangwan, Founder of Verve Media commented, “At Verve, we’ve specialized in handling a diverse clientele and are mission-driven towards providing innovative, creative digital solutions for them. For Ventura, We will deliver overall digital growth with our unique social media content strategies.”

Raveena Punia, Co-founder of Ventura Furniture said, “Ventura is extremely delighted to announce its collaboration with Verve Media. Verve Media is a forward-thinking digital marketing agency on the cutting edge of its field. Each member of their team nurtures and cares for your brand as if it was their own. We have undertaken a number of projects with them right from website development to SMM. Their entire team is process-oriented and diligent to our briefs. They’re thorough professionals and extremely patient, a critical yet lacking quality in many firms in the iterative creative space. We look forward to our ongoing working relationship.”

