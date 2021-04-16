ALÓ wins the digital media & SEO mandate for The True School of Music

As part of this mandate, ALÓ will be responsible for building and executing performance marketing campaigns and SEO for True School.

The True School of Music has appointed ALÓ as its digital partner for their digital marketing activities in the country. The mandate will be executed from ALÓ’s Mumbai office.

Commenting on the association, Nitin Chandy, Founder & MD, The True School of Music said, “The True School of Music needed a fresh perspective to help steer it through the ever-changing digital marketing world, especially during the pandemic time where every penny counts and one needs to trust how agencies spend our money. ALÓ gave us the confidence and reassurance we need.”

Mayur Kisani, Business Head – ALÓ India said, “We are delighted to be chosen as the incumbent digital marketing agency to handle the performance marketing, SEO & website mandate for The True School of Music. We look forward to taking this brand to newer heights and look forward to the challenge despite hurdles like the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”

