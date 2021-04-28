Brand Sentry bags PR And digital mandate for Root Natural

As per the mandate, Brand Sentry will undertake digital media planning and strategic requirements for Root Natural along with social media management, web solutions, and more.

Root Natural India partners with Brand Sentry for their brand-building activities. The agency will be responsible for strengthening the brand’s presence among its digital audience through the deliverance of effective campaigns for reaching consumers across channels. The mandate was won following a multi-agency pitch.

Root’s mission is to discover and spread healthy, glowing skin secrets to make everyone feel confident and beautiful. The agency aims to narrate Root Natural’s story of bringing back the culture of using natural ingredients for safe and effective skincare with their unique storytelling approach . As per the mandate, the agency will make an attempt to highlight how the brand not only offers safe products for Indian skin but also provides products that are affordable to be opted by masses for their regular skincare routines.

On winning the mandate, Vishakha Mota, Co-Founder of Brand Sentry said- when I first met the Founder of Root Natural, Ms. Pooja Parkar, she narrated her story of how during one of her assignments while studying for her master’s degree abroad, she created a mapwork for an idea which was at that time just a mere thought, inspired from an Indian innovation. I was taken back by the criticism she received from her fellow group members then and how they believed that India is not technologically advanced or developed for formulating high-end products. While we introduce Root Natural by interacting with the audience through different media and digital tools, our vision is to communicate the legacy of natural beauty that has been preserved and passed on from generations in our country. We want to highlight Root Natural’s effort to encourage Indian Skincare brands and how they are making their products relevant in today’s market that is saturated by high-end international products.

On Brand Sentry’s appointment, Pooja Parkar, Founder, Root Natural, said, “we as a beauty brand strongly believe that skincare is a necessity and not luxury. Everyone deserves good skin however in a desire of getting flawless skin, people often tend to use products that are not formulated considering their skin type and the surroundings they live in.”

She adds, “While the penetration of international beauty brands in India is large, our goal is to provide a platform for Indian beauty brands that are carefully put together for Indian skin exclusively. With our association with Brand Sentry, we aim to leverage their expertise in effective storytelling to communicate our philosophies and values. The team at Brand Sentry is aligned with our vision and goals of staying rooted in finding beauty solutions in modern times. We are excited with this association with Brand Sentry and look forward to excellent communication strategies and campaigns.”

