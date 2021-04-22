Case Study: How ALTBalaji reached 80 MN+ users to generate buzz and conversation through step-by-step thematic campaign for ‘The Married Woman’

Leveraging a powerful theme of love beyond gender and the life of a married woman, ALTBalaji engaged the viewers and kept the buzz alive around ‘The Married Woman’ through a 360-degrees approach with a mix of digital and traditional media channels.

This case study attempts to decode the campaign for ‘The Married Woman’ on ALTBalaji while analyzing how it created buzz and garnered 82 mn+ reach, staying relevant to the show’s theme.

Brand Introduction

ALTBalaji is a video-on-demand platform, a subsidiary of Balaji Telefilms Limited offering original and exclusive stories tailored for Indian audiences across the globe.

Based on the acclaimed book by Manju Kapur, the Married Woman on ALTBalaji showcases the journey of Astha on self-discovery and finding love, challenging the societal norms beyond its conditioning and set patterns.

Campaign Summary

With a 360-degrees approach, ALTBalaji, along with the digital approach of social media and Influencer collaborations, also leveraged traditional channels of Television, Events, and OOH to weave a narrative around ‘The Married Woman’,

The creative thought process focuses on the struggles of Astha, the Protagonist, embodying the struggles encountered by most of the women in the society and how she finds individuality, breaking free from the shackles of the age-old conditioning of the existing norms.

Objective

The campaign’s objective was to spread awareness about the challenges faced by married women in India and create intrigue and generate conversations around the show while garnering positive sentiments. The campaign also aimed to appreciate women and respect their individuality in society.

Execution

The initiative was carried out in a step-by-step manner across various channels, keeping social media at the epicenter.

It kickstarted with the introduction of the author, followed by the character posters and dialogues promos leading to influencer collaborations and brand associations.

Pre-launch buzz

Introduction of the Author

Here in this video, Manju Kapur, the author of the book, shared what inspired her to pen down the journey of Astha.

Character Introductions

To generate conversations around the stereotypes surrounding married women, the brand introduced the characters, leveraging dialogue snippets, highlighting what each character stands for through the videos and posters.

Teaser Launch

The teaser seemed to elevate the curiosity amongst the viewers to know more about Astha, who was quintessential to embodying the values expected from every woman in the society.

Launch buzz

Trailer Launch

As the buzz around the show theme continued to build up, the makers finally released the trailer, followed by the trailer event in Mumbai, where a poster from the series was re-created through sand-art.

Post-trailer buzz

Collaboration with the Influencers

To amplify the trailer, the brand collaborated with an array of influencers for mass reach, including Viral Bhayani, Miss Malini, and many publication platforms.

Interactive Posts

Urging the audience to re-look into the boundaries of love, the brand further released a series of thematic posts.

#WhatsYourStory

With #WhatsYourStory, the brand commenced a UGC series to ask people to share their soulmate story.

Memevertising on Twitter

As soon as the series was launch, 1800+ creators went abuzz for 2+hours on Twitter with memes and relatable posts around the Married Woman. This led to #TheMarriedWoman trending at number 3 on the platform.

Post-launch buzz

Dialogue Posts

Leveraging relatability, the brand posted many dialogue-centric posts to engage viewers for the show.

The Song Launches

Leaving no stones unturned, the brand launched a series of songs in tandem with the show’s storyline.

These were further promoted across audio streaming platforms such as Wynk and Gaana, and through a virtual musical concert, in collaboration with Mihir Joshi.

Defining Love

Taking the lead yet again, Astha describes the definition of love in today’s era and age, aiming to go beyond the generic conditioning of the surroundings.

Interview Sessions x Women Influencers

To further promote the show, the lead ensemble and the director interacted with Faye D’Souza for a bold conversation on same-sex couples, collaborated with Times Literary Festivals for a Live panel session, and with Shobhaa De to celebrate womanhood.

BTS Posts

As a part of the post-launch buzz, the brand released a series of BTS posts for fun and engagement.

Slam Poetry

As an extension of the content marketing strategy, the brand roped in Priya Malik for slam poetry to bring the theme to life while inter-weaving powerful words through her narration

Collaboration with Scribbled Stories

Brand Associations

Taking the engagement quotient a bit higher, the makers shared a series of co-branded promotions and posts

Barista

Flyrobe

Ferns and Petals

Ease My Trip

The Imagine Stores

Expressing Solidarity with Pride Community in Jaipur and Lucknow

In line with the show’s theme, both the actors were seen expressing solidarity to the Pride group in Jaipur and Awadh Queer Pride Parade in Lucknow.

The Married Women x Television Media

The show collaborated with the television serials, and realities shows such as Kumkum Bhagya and Indian Idols as a part of the integrations and the initiatives to reach more people

Collaboration with Print Media

On the occasion of women’s day, the lead actors leveraged the print media such as Navbharat Times, amongst others to speak about the sensitivity about being a woman today and what society continues to expect from them. This was done through virtual live interaction.

Further, the lead actors, along with Ekta Kapoor, shared interesting anecdotes about their respective experiences around the subject

Leveraging OOH

In collaboration with Zen Media, the brand launched floating LED posters at the Mumbai coastlines.

Reaction Posts

After a series of promotions, Influencers and viewers reacted to the show’s release on the journey of married women.

From churning out massy and entertaining content to creating a show #TheMarriedWoman that has been receiving huge critical acclaim, @altbalaji has always shown the brilliant and commendable graph! @ektarkapoor @iRidhiDogra @MonicaSDogra pic.twitter.com/b7mHgIeZ69 — Bollywood Spy (@BollySpy) March 8, 2021

Results

Reach: 82.8 Million

82.8 Million Impression: 95 Million

95 Million Engagement: 32 Million

