Clubhouse announces Payments for creators

Clubhouse introduces its monetization feature called Payments to allow creators on the platform to send and receive payments.

Live voice chat app, Clubhouse announces the introduction of Clubhouse payments- the first monetization feature for creators on Clubhouse. The feature will allow the users to send and receive payments with ease. The feature will be the first of many features that allow the creators to get paid directly on the platform. The platform has already started the testing of this monetization feature in small groups and look forward to collecting feedback in order to roll it out for everyone soon.

Here is how the feature works:

To send a payment in Clubhouse, just tap on the profile of a creator (who has the feature enabled) and tap “Send Money”. Enter the amount you would like to send them. The first time you do this, you’ll be asked to register a credit or debit card. 100% of the payment will go to the creator. The person sending the money will also be charged a small card processing fee, which will go directly to our payment processing partner, Stripe. Clubhouse will take nothing.

Since the beginning of the time, Clubhouse has been running on the principle of building a platform that puts the creator first. Their main objective is to help creators build community, audience and impact. With evolving times, Clubhouse continues to scale. Therefore, it is important for the platform to align its business model with that of the creators—helping them make money and thrive on the platform. This is the reason why the platform looks forward to having its own monetization feature named clubhouse payments to make payments in the long run.

Comments