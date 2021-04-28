Facebook introduces new tools in an effort to help businesses connect with their customers

With businesses turning online for sales, Facebook introduces new tools and features to help businesses connect with their customers easily.

Facebook is announcing new tools and features to help businesses connect with their customers online and grow more efficiently. This has been done keeping in mind that most of the businesses have turned online for sales post-pandemic.

New Ways to Get Discovered

Starting in the US, Facebook is beginning to test a new experience from News Feed where people can tap on topics they’re interested in under posts and ads in Feed, such as beauty, fitness, or clothing, and explore content from related businesses.

People already discover businesses while scrolling through News Feed, and this will make it easier to discover and consider new businesses people might not have found on their own. Facebook plans to expand this experience to more people and businesses after the initial test.

Building Community and Managing Facebook Page

Facebook is also giving businesses new tools to manage their business Page, all without leaving the Facebook app. For the first time, businesses can engage as their business profile, making tasks like commenting, posting, and liking as a business easier. With a new dedicated business News Feed that is separate from the user’s personal account, businesses can more easily engage with their communities and find relevant content from other businesses.

To help businesses save time, the Professional Dashboard aggregates all of the tools in one place with more actionable Page Insights. Business owners can also manage their business Page with clearer task-based permissions to admins, making it easier to control who has access to the Page.

Making It Easier to Manage Business Across Our Apps

Later this month, Facebook will also launch the most requested features for Facebook Business Suite, including ways to publish and schedule Stories on mobile and desktop, save posts as drafts, and edit scheduled posts. These new features will help businesses save time and more easily schedule and create compelling content to connect with their customers.

Facebook Business Suite allows businesses to accomplish a variety of tasks, including posting to Facebook and Instagram simultaneously, understanding performance across Facebook and Instagram, and managing messages, comments, notifications, and alerts in one place.

More Ways to Find Most Interested Customers

To help businesses find more quality customer leads, Facebook is introducing new optimization goals for ad campaigns and other features across Lead Ads, Call Ads and Click to Messenger Lead Generations.

The new Conversion Leads goal for Lead Ads allows advertisers to optimize for leads most likely to convert versus pure volume — connecting the business with the best leads, faster. Call ads enable advertisers to connect with customers in real-time by including a Call Now button in their ads.

Comments