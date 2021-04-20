Facebook launches audio features to keep up with Clubhouse, Spaces

With the growing popularity of audio-based social networking platform Clubhouse and Twitter’s recent social audio feature Spaces, Facebook has launched a set of audio experiences to keep up with the trend and competition.

Facebook has invested in audio technologies such as audio quality enhancements, captions, speech translations, sound effects, and more to develop these social experiences supported by audio creation tools and features.

Sound Studio

The new slate of audio creation tools will enable speech-to-text and voice morphing in the Facebook app, along with improving audio quality by noise reduction functionalities, and using music from Facebook’s Sound Collection in the background of a Story. A collection of sound effects, voice effects, and filters will also be available for users.

Soundbites

Facebook has launched a new social audio format called ‘Soundbites’, short-form audio clips that can be created from the aforementioned creation tools. The format will be tested with a small group of creators over the course of few months, before rolling it out on a larger scale.

Audio clips are currently being explored in various genres of content that are similar to the traditional concepts we’re familiar with, such as spoken word, stand-up comedy, motivational speeches, and more.

Podcasts

In the coming months, Facebook will be launching podcasts in the app. Users would be able to listen to podcasts without leaving the app or when the app is open in the background. Recommendations based on the user’s interests on Facebook would help the users discover relevant podcasts.

Live Audio Rooms

Live Audio Rooms will be available to everyone on Facebook and Messenger in a few months. Users will be able to engage in discussions on topics they are interested in. Live Audio Rooms, which are similar to the ones launched on Clubhouse, will first be tested in Groups.

Monetization For Audio Creators

Audio creators will be able to monetize their content and build their business with the opportunities being launched by Facebook. Users can support creators through Stars, single purchase for access to a Live Room or paid subscriptions. Additionally, Audio Creator Fund by Facebook is also introduced to support emerging audio creators.

The social audio space has been booming since 2020. Starting with the launch of Clubhouse whose exclusivity became a contributor in their popularity and demand. Followed by the launch of Twitter Spaces, another voice-based social feature, and now with audio experiences by Facebook. While the already established platforms may have a upper hand in the competition, Clubhouse continues to expand with its rising fame showing no signs of stopping, and it’s individuality continues to appeal to the younger demographics.

