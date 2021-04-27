Filter Coffee Co. bags the social media mandate of The Beauty Co.

As part of the mandate, Filter Coffee Co. will be handling the social media management, creative photography, ad creative management, influencer & celebrity management for the entire range of products of The Beauty Co.

Filter Coffee Co. has bagged the social media mandate of The Beauty Co. The Beauty Co. is an established skincare label, having a portfolio of products within four main categories – Hair, Body, Skin, and Oral. It provides the perfect pampering kits for today’s modern women and men. All these products are carefully and mindfully crafted to suit everyone’s needs. Made from natural ingredients, these products are pure, gentle, no-fuss-easy-to-use in their dressing room and sometimes even on the go!

Speaking on the win, Anuja Deora Sanctis, Founder, and CEO, Filter Coffee Co. said, “We are glad to add yet another skincare brand to our roster. The Beauty Co. has some great products made of natural ingredients and we look forward to offering them some interesting solutions to enhance their social media presence.”

Suraj Raj Vazirani, Founder, The Beauty Co. said, “We are delighted to partner with Filter Coffee Co. for building our social media presence. They have done some interesting work and their ideas fitted perfectly well with our product ideologies. We look forward to our association with them.”

The account was won by Filter Coffee Co. in a multi-agency pitch.

Comments