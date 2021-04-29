Global Samosa: YouTube releases short video ‘Because Everything’ to promote Covid-19 vaccination

With a short video featuring fun activities, people used to do together during pre-Covid times, the PSA ‘Because Everything’ campaign of YouTube promotes Covid-19 vaccination around the globe.

YouTube has come up with a new series of short videos named ‘Because Everything’ that acts as a reminder to people about how life was before the Covid-19 pandemic. The YouTube series acts as a PSA to promote the Covid-19 vaccination around the globe. 

The video released is the first among subsequent short videos that will be released on the platform in partnership with the Vaccine Confidence Project at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine. The video features fun activities like birthday celebrations, dance parties and so much more that people used to do together before the Covid-19 pandemic. This video acts as a reminder for people to look forward to a positive world post-pandemic which will be only possible if people get vaccinated properly. 

Therefore, these moments that were being highlighted in the video promote what the health authorities have been saying that getting vaccinated is the only key to get back to the things we love. 

YouTube looks forward to addressing vaccine hesitancy with the series of videos. Hence, the videos for the PSA campaign will run across YouTube, as well as on television, radio, and paid social posts through July, with the goal of reaching Americans between the ages of 18 to 34, a key demographic to help control the spread of the virus. 

The campaign will launch in the U.S. first and then will roll out to other countries in the weeks to come and coincide with the local vaccine availability timelines. 


